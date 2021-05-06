Levi Thomas, a 2017 Cullman graduate, was named Troy’s Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.
The announcement came during the school’s seventh annual Trojan Tribute.
The baseball standout — drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft — notched a 0.39 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 23 innings during his final season with Trojans, while limiting opponents to a .117 batting average.
Thomas was also named a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2020.
