COLD SPRINGS — West Point is back on top, even though it never left.

The Lady Warriors went back-to-back on Tuesday night, defeating Fairview (25-22, 25-17) in the championship match of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament for the second straight year and improving to 39-13.

It was the third match between the teams inside Jesse George Gymnasium, with No. 2 West Point claiming the first (27-25, 25-18) earlier in the day and the top-seeded Lady Aggies winning the second (26-24, 20-25, 15-11) later on to force the decisive clash.

Before that second match, Fairview outlasted No. 3 Good Hope (25-13, 17-25, 15-7) to advance to the finals.

In the end, though, the Lady Warriors played the best when it mattered most.

"I’m so proud," West Point coach Regina Jones said. "They knew we were evenly matched and that it could go either way. There was no way they were going to give up (after dropping that second match). This was one of our goals. We want to put West Point on that county title list more than one time and show that we can play volleyball as well. Again, I’m super proud."

The Lady Warriors were led by senior Lexi Shadix, who secured MVP honors for the second straight year.

It didn't always come easy for Shadix and Co. on Tuesday night, but the end result was worth the struggle.

"It feels really good," she said. "We knew what we had to do. Both teams were tired, but we ended up pulling through. Our goal was to get up on them in the final match, so we could get the momentum. It was tough losing the first match, because we had the mentality that we were winning. That’s the only mentality we had. When we lost, we were like, ‘Oh, gosh, we’ve got to get it together.’ But we pulled through, so everything was good."

West Point's varsity roster consists of Shadix, Ryleigh Jones, Braelee Quinn, Kylee Quinn, Kayla Kilpatrick, Kyla Kilpatrick and Sydney Sellers.

Check back for stats.

Other Day 2 Results

Vinemont def. Holly Pond

Good Hope def. Cold Springs

Good Hope def. Vinemont

All-Tournament Team

Micah Means, Fairview

Morgan Hammock, Good Hope

Daisy Manasco, Fairview

Abi Orton, Good Hope

Braelee Quinn, West Point

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Lexi Shadix, West Point

Abby Young, Vinemont

Maddie Yeager, Fairview

Kayla Kilpatrick, West Point

Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

All-County Team

Kayley Kahler, Hanceville

Makenna Folds, Holly Pond

Liv Johnson, Vinemont

Abby Young, Vinemont

Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs

Abi Orton, Good Hope

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Daisy Manasco, Fairview

Micah Means, Fairview

Maddie Yeager, Fairview

Lexi Shadix, West Point

Braelee Quinn, West Point

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

Tournament MVP

Lexi Shadix, West Point

Samantha Perdue Award 

Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs

Day 1 Results

West Point def. Hanceville

West Point def. Good Hope

Fairview def. Vinemont

Vinemont def. Cold Springs

Good Hope def. Holly Pond

Holly Pond def. Hanceville

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

