COLD SPRINGS — West Point is back on top, even though it never left.
The Lady Warriors went back-to-back on Tuesday night, defeating Fairview (25-22, 25-17) in the championship match of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament for the second straight year and improving to 39-13.
It was the third match between the teams inside Jesse George Gymnasium, with No. 2 West Point claiming the first (27-25, 25-18) earlier in the day and the top-seeded Lady Aggies winning the second (26-24, 20-25, 15-11) later on to force the decisive clash.
Before that second match, Fairview outlasted No. 3 Good Hope (25-13, 17-25, 15-7) to advance to the finals.
In the end, though, the Lady Warriors played the best when it mattered most.
"I’m so proud," West Point coach Regina Jones said. "They knew we were evenly matched and that it could go either way. There was no way they were going to give up (after dropping that second match). This was one of our goals. We want to put West Point on that county title list more than one time and show that we can play volleyball as well. Again, I’m super proud."
The Lady Warriors were led by senior Lexi Shadix, who secured MVP honors for the second straight year.
It didn't always come easy for Shadix and Co. on Tuesday night, but the end result was worth the struggle.
"It feels really good," she said. "We knew what we had to do. Both teams were tired, but we ended up pulling through. Our goal was to get up on them in the final match, so we could get the momentum. It was tough losing the first match, because we had the mentality that we were winning. That’s the only mentality we had. When we lost, we were like, ‘Oh, gosh, we’ve got to get it together.’ But we pulled through, so everything was good."
West Point's varsity roster consists of Shadix, Ryleigh Jones, Braelee Quinn, Kylee Quinn, Kayla Kilpatrick, Kyla Kilpatrick and Sydney Sellers.
Check back for stats.
Other Day 2 Results
Vinemont def. Holly Pond
Good Hope def. Cold Springs
Good Hope def. Vinemont
All-Tournament Team
Micah Means, Fairview
Morgan Hammock, Good Hope
Daisy Manasco, Fairview
Abi Orton, Good Hope
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Lexi Shadix, West Point
Abby Young, Vinemont
Maddie Yeager, Fairview
Kayla Kilpatrick, West Point
Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
All-County Team
Kayley Kahler, Hanceville
Makenna Folds, Holly Pond
Liv Johnson, Vinemont
Abby Young, Vinemont
Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs
Abi Orton, Good Hope
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Daisy Manasco, Fairview
Micah Means, Fairview
Maddie Yeager, Fairview
Lexi Shadix, West Point
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
Tournament MVP
Lexi Shadix, West Point
Samantha Perdue Award
Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs
Day 1 Results
West Point def. Hanceville
West Point def. Good Hope
Fairview def. Vinemont
Vinemont def. Cold Springs
Good Hope def. Holly Pond
Holly Pond def. Hanceville
