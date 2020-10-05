COLD SPRINGS — Fairview and West Point turned in impressive performances on Day 1 of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament.
The top-seeded Lady Aggies cruised past No. 4 Vinemont in straight sets, while the No. 2 and defending champion Lady Warriors stormed by No. 7 Hanceville and No. 3 Good Hope in straight sets as well on Monday.
The two teams will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a spot in the title tilt.
In other action, Vinemont beat fifth-seeded Cold Springs, and Good Hope defeated No. 6 Holly Pond in the first round. The Lady Broncos eliminated Hanceville later in the day en route to advancing to Day 2.
See Tuesday’s schedule below:
G7: Cold Springs vs. Good Hope, 4 p.m.
G8: Vinemont vs. Holly Pond, 4 p.m.
G9: Fairview vs. West Point, 5 p.m.
G10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
G11: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
G12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.
G13: (If Necessary), 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.