This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Saturday, July 23 at Stone Bridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 22nd class of the CCSHOF.
Inductees include Robin Cummings (Fairview), Emory Gibbs (Hanceville), Danny Miller (Cullman), Mike Morris (Holly Pond), Michael Oldacre (West Point), Annette Irons-Parker (Hanceville), Spencer Romine (Cullman), Ferrell Runge (Vinemont), Kristy Ward Cangelosi (Cullman), Wayne Weissend (Good Hope) and Tammy West (Cold Springs).
The Times will highlight each honoree prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Mike Morris and Annette-Irons Parker below.
Mike Morris (Holly Pond)
Holly Pond — Class of 1987
— All-County (1985-87), All-Area (1985-87) and All-State (1986-87) in Basketball
— Class 3A Player of the Year (1986-87)
— All-State Tournament Team (1986-87)
— All-County and All-Area (1986-87) in Baseball
— East/West All-Star Game
— Basketball Scholarship to Jefferson State (Team MVP and Leading Scorer in 1988-89)
— Basketball Scholarship to UAH (Team MVP and Leading Scorer in 1990-91)
— Assistant Basketball Coach at Belhaven College, Berry College and Samford
— Women’s Head Basketball Coach at Samford (17 Years)
— Eight 20-Win Seasons | Two SOCON Tournament Championships | All-Time Winningest Coach in Program History (279 Career Wins) | Two NCAA Tournament Appearances | Three-Time Conference Coach of the Year
— Samford Athletics Hall of Fame
Inductee Speak
“Obviously, it’s a great honor. You never do this for recognition, but it’s nice the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame does this. There are a lot of outstanding people in there, and it’s very special for me. Holly Pond is always home, and it’s where I cut my teeth in basketball. What (brother) Mitch (Morris) did at Holly Pond, in his hometown, was such an incredible accomplishment. For him to go into the Hall of Fame last year and then for me to be inducted … basketball is in our blood. It’s what we do, what we know. It’s an honor to follow in his footsteps.”
“Ever since I was in the Elks Hoop Shoot, I’ve loved the game of basketball. I had the opportunity to play in college and wanted to continue to be around it. Coaching gave me that opportunity. Coaches poured into me, so I wanted to give back to kids in the same way those coaches did.”
“Going down to Auburn and winning games at the state tournament was a highlight in high school. That was a heck of a deal at the time. Then, in college, just making it on the national stage in the NCAA Tournament (both as a men’s assistant and women’s head coach at Samford). Those two things really stand out.”
Annette Irons-Parker (Hanceville)
Hanceville — Class of 1984
— All-County (1981-84) and All-Area (1982-84) in Volleyball
— Most Spikes (1981, 1983-84) and Most Points (1983-84)
— All-County and All-Area (1983-84) in Basketball
— Most Points and Most Rebounds (1983-84)
— East/West All-Star Game
— Qualified for State Meet in Shot Put (1981)
— Received Softball Scholarship to Wallace State
— Most RBIs (1985-86)
— Played Independent League Softball for Years
— Home Run Derby Winner
Inductee Speak
“I was shocked and honored and just in disbelief. There are so many deserving people who are already in there as well as people who are deserving who aren’t in there yet. I’m just very honored.”
“It was the excitement of the game for me. I loved to compete and work hard. I wasn’t always the best player, but I always worked hard. I remember feeling rewarded when I played well. Coach Lane Horton was also very instrumental to me. I remember he asked me once if I had a basketball goal at home. I said yes. Then, he asked me if there was grass underneath it. I said yes. Then, he told me I wasn’t shooting enough (laughs).”
“Sports have been a character-builder and an integral part of my life. My parents started a youth girls league with two teams and were always supportive of me. That inspired me to work hard. It’s been a tremendous inspiration to see how far everything has come with school sports and women’s sports, in particular.”