This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Stonebridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 21st class of the CCSHOF after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Inductees for this year include Brett Crider (Cold Springs), Eddie Lawrence (Cullman), Jimmy Schaffer (Cullman), Kim Whitman (Cullman), Hobson Hite (Fairview), Brandon Pugh (Good Hope), Lance Boyd (Hanceville), Phillip Callahan (Hanceville), Shelia Berry Buckelew (Holly Pond), Mitch Morris (Holly Pond), Stan Jennings (Vinemont) and Russell Nicoll (West Point).
The Times’ will highlight all inductees prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Mitch Morris, Hobson Hite and Kim Whitman below.
Mitch Morris (Holly Pond)
Holly Pond — Class of 1984
— Played Basketball and Baseball
— All-County and All-Area (Baseball)
— All-County (3x) and All-Area (2x) (Basketball)
— Played in North-South All-Star Game (Basketball)
— Coached Basketball (Holly Pond) for 17 Seasons
— Finished with 303 Wins, Seven Sweet 16 Appearances, Three Elite Eight Berths and Two Final Four Appearances
— Won 11 Area Championships and Three Cullman County Tournaments
Inductee Speak: “When I first found out I was getting inducted, I was a little shocked. It’s something I never thought about before. I’ve been to several banquets, though, and they were fun. To be recognized is exciting, an honor and a blessing.” — Mitch Morris
“To have my high school career at Holly Pond and then coach at Holly Pond — that makes this real special. Holly Pond will always be home. I’m excited to see people I haven’t seen in a while, as well as the other people who are going in with me.” — Mitch Morris
Hobson Hite (Fairview)
Gilbert High School (South Carolina) — Class of 1979
— Played Baseball and Football
— First Team All-Conference (Football)
— Played Football at Livingston University
— Coached Football, Basketball, Track and Cross Country (Fairview)
— Won County Championships in Junior High Boys and Girls Basketball
— Won County Championships in Boys and Girls Track
Inductee Speak: “I was definitely honored when I got the call. Humbled, really. Because there’s a lot of great people in the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor to represent Fairview. I was blessed with some great coaches, student-athletes and colleagues. Coaches like Dafford Smith, Windell Calloway, Claborn Campbell, William Calvert and Keith Burns all helped me along the way.” — Hobson Hite
“I’m looking forward to the banquet. It’ll be a great opportunity to see some people, and I’m super excited about it. I’m vaccinated and ready (laughs).” — Hobson Hite
Kimberly Gray Whitman (Cullman)
Groveland High School (Florida) — Class of 1988
— Lettered in Track for Four Years
— Awarded Greenback Pride Award (Most Dedicated)
— Won the 2005 Mississippi Marathon
— Won the 2006 Clearmont Florida Marathon
— Qualified for 10 Straight Boston Marathons
— Best Boston Marathon Finish (Top 3 Percent)
— Coached Track and Cross Country at Cullman Middle
Inductee Speak: “I was absolutely surprised and so very honored. I didn’t feel deserving, but I really appreciate it.” — Kim Whitman
“I’m excited about the banquet. I really respect this group, and it’s going to be a lot of fun getting to meet these people.” — Kim Whitman
“Running has always been a special part of my life. It has allowed me to meet some really incredible people and enabled me to go to some pretty cool places. I’m very honored to be part of the Cullman running community.” — Kim Whitman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.