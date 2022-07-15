This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Saturday, July 23 at Stone Bridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 22nd class of the CCSHOF.
Inductees include Robin Cummings (Fairview), Emory Gibbs (Hanceville), Danny Miller (Cullman), Mike Morris (Holly Pond), Michael Oldacre (West Point), Annette Irons-Parker (Hanceville), Spencer Romine (Cullman), Ferrell Runge (Vinemont), Kristy Ward Cangelosi (Cullman), Wayne Weissend (Good Hope) and Tammy West (Cold Springs).
The Times will highlight each honoree prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Danny Miller, Ferrell Runge and Tammy West below.
Danny Miller (Cullman)
West Point — Class of 1972
— Four-Year Letterman in Football and Track
— Cullman County Champion in 100-Yard Dash and 220-Yard Dash
— Assistant Football Coach and Head Track Coach at Good Hope (1978-83)
— Assistant Football Coach and Head Track Coach at West Point (1983-86)
— Assistant Football Coach and Head Middle School Football Coach at Cullman (1986-2008)
— Coached 11 Undefeated Teams
— Won 12 Sectional Championships (Boys), 17 Sectional Championships (Girls) and Four State Championships as Co-Head Track Coach at Cullman
— Head Football Coach at Hanceville (2008-16)
— Won Two Region Titles and Led Bulldogs to First-Ever 10-0 Regular Season (2011)
— Head Track Coach at Hanceville (2008-16) | Class 3A Boys State Runner-Up (2012)
Inductee Speak
“I was shocked but honored. I know that it’s an honor for me, but it’s also an honor for a lot of good assistant coaches and athletes I’ve had over the years. I’ve coached some kids who deserve to be in the Hall of Fame more than I do. I’m also thrilled for the other people who have been inducted. Not saying I’m one of them, but it’s a pretty strong class.”
“After 38 years of coaching, it’s hard to choose this over that. I knew from when I started playing sports, though, that this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to coach one day. I worked toward that and was lucky that it worked out. It provided me and my family a lot of good times. I’ll always cherish the times I got to coach both of my sons in football and track. There are some people who are scared to death of that, but those were some of the best times I ever had.”
“Some of the state championships we won in track at Cullman were big. We had kids break state records. But I would tell them, 'People might break those records, but when you get old you’ll still be a state champion.' Also, going from a 20-something-game losing streak to 10-0 was special. Going to Hanceville and taking over a program that was struggling and trying to sell those kids … I told them the first year I was there I didn’t know if we’d win a game. But those kids did a lot to lay the groundwork of what came later on.”
Ferrell Runge (Vinemont)
Vinemont — Class of 1974
— Played Football for Four Years (Tight End and Defensive End) | Team Captain (Senior Year)
— Track Team Member for Two Years
— Assistant Football Coach at Mortimer Jordan for 10 Years
— Head Track Coach at Mortimer Jordan
— Head Middle School Basketball Coach at Mortimer Jordan
— Assistant Football Coach at Vinemont
— Head Football Coach at Vinemont (2004-06)
— Assistant Principal and Principal at Vinemont
Inductee Speak
“It was a big surprise and a great honor to be inducted. I went to school at Vinemont for 12 years. And to return to the school as a coach and principal was tremendous.”
“I always thought I’d end up teaching and coaching at some point in my life. I had influential coaches in school who were good men and taught different lessons. I played with two different types of coaches — one who was people-oriented and one who was stern and tough. I learned a lot from both of them. I also had the pleasure of working for three great coaches at Mortimer Jordan. We had something special there, and we all worked well together.”
“I’m proud of all the players who played for me at Vinemont. I had a great coaching staff that worked for me there — Alan Scott, AJ Lamar, Jay Page, Delan Trimble and Kerry Thompson. I had great mentors, too, like Mike Grantham. I just worked around great people, great parents and great kids.”
Tammy West (Cold Springs)
Good Hope — Class of 1988
— All-County and All-Area in Basketball, Softball and Volleyball
— 30 Seasons as Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach at Cold Springs (676-230)
— Four State Championships (1999, 2008, 2009, 2019)
— 22 Area Championships
— Seven County Championships
— Six Final Four Appearances
— Three-Time Class 2A Coach of the Year
— AHSAA Class 2A Making a Difference Award Winner (2013)
Inductee Speak
“The first thing that went through my mind (regarding the induction) was, ‘Wow, I’m getting old (laughs).' But it’s exciting. When you look back through all the programs, there are a lot of special people in the Hall of Fame. And a lot of those people I grew up with. For me to join them, especially my dad (Danny Welborn), is a unique feeling.”
“It’s really flown by. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 30 years (at Cold Springs). I’ve been blessed with great players and a great community that welcomed me like family. Not to mention all the great administrators, co-workers and teachers I’ve worked with. I love seeing girls I’ve coached who are coaches and moms now, and I’m coaching their kids. I was also blessed to coach my three daughters and have all my family there at games. I wouldn’t trade anything for that.”
“There have been so many memories, and all the championships are special. But every team has been special as well. It’s a unique and special thing here at Cold Springs. Through it all, I did every bit of it with my family. I couldn’t have done it without my family. My mom picked up my kids after school. My husband has been so supportive throughout the years. And, again, coaching my daughters. That’s the most special thing about all of this — the relationships that have been built and being able to share that with my family.”