This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Stonebridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 21st class of the CCSHOF after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Inductees for this year include Brett Crider (Cold Springs), Eddie Lawrence (Cullman), Jimmy Schaffer (Cullman), Kim Whitman (Cullman), Hobson Hite (Fairview), Brandon Pugh (Good Hope), Lance Boyd (Hanceville), Phillip Callahan (Hanceville), Shelia Berry Buckelew (Holly Pond), Mitch Morris (Holly Pond), Stan Jennings (Vinemont) and Russell Nicoll (West Point).
The Times’ will highlight all inductees prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Eddie Lawrence, Jimmy Schaffer and Phillip A. Callahan below.
Eddie Lawrence (Cullman)
Cullman — Class of 1974
— Played Football, Basketball and Baseball
— Coached by Bill Griffin, Dafford Smith, Oliver Woodard, Gerald Johnson and Ray Talley
— Won Three State Championships and Recorded Seven Runner-Up Finishes as Cullman's Cross Country Coach
— Cullman’s Baseball Coach from 1983-1988 (83-60 Record)
— Cullman's Assistant Baseball Coach from 1999-2005 (State Champions in 2002 and Runner-Up in 2003 & 2004)
— 30 Years of Experience as Official
— Member of Sacred Heart Softball Team (88 Straight Wins and Six League Championships)
— Special Olympics Coordinator for 20 Years
Inductee Speak: “I’m very appreciative and thankful to be recognized. It’s an absolute honor to be placed beside many of my coaching mentors, teammates or competitors who are already in the Hall of Fame. It’s a special group, and I have ties to a lot of people previously inducted.”
“From little league to high school, I had multiple coaches who directly influenced me in a positive way and pointed me in the right direction on the field and in life. They gave me a good foundation to build upon, whether I was playing, coaching or officiating. It’s something to always cherish.”
Jimmy Schaffer (Cullman)
Cullman — Class of 1977
— Participated in Football and Track
— Offensive/Defensive Lineman
— Voted Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
— Selected to Tennessee Valley All-Conference Team
— Selected to The Times’ All-Area Team
— Played for Hall of Fame Coach Del Brock
Inductee Speak: “I’m looking forward to seeing some people I haven’t seen in a long time.”
“I remember that that was pretty much all I did — play ball and get ready to play ball.”
Phillip A. Callahan
Hanceville — Class of 1975
— Participated in Baseball, Basketball, Football and Track
— All-County (Football, Basketball and Baseball)
— Voted MVP of Football Team
— All-State (Football)
— Played in All-Star Football Game
— Led Track Team in Points
— Walk-On at Auburn University (Baseball)
— Graduated From Auburn University (Veterinary Medicine)
Inductee Speak: Phillip A. Callahan could not be reached for comment.
