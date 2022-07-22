This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Saturday, July 23 at Stone Bridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 22nd class of the CCSHOF.
Inductees include Robin Cummings (Fairview), Emory Gibbs (Hanceville), Danny Miller (Cullman), Mike Morris (Holly Pond), Michael Oldacre (West Point), Annette Irons-Parker (Hanceville), Spencer Romine (Cullman), Ferrell Runge (Vinemont), Kristie Ward Cangelosi (Cullman), Wayne Weissend (Good Hope) and Tammy West (Cold Springs).
Let’s take a closer look at Robin Cummings and Wayne Weissend below.
Robin Cummings (Fairview)
Fairview — Class of 1965
— Three-Year Letterman in Football
— Four-Year Letterman in Basketball
— Three-Year Letterman in Baseball
— Three-Year Letterman in Track
— Chosen Most Athletic at Fairview
— Signed Football Scholarship to Samford
— Played Two Years at Samford before Career-Ending Injury
— Founded Cummings Sporting Goods
— President of Charlotte Cummings Foundation
— Officiated High School (Basketball, Baseball and Football) and College (Football) for 26 Years
— Chairman of Field of Miracles Committee
— Organized and Exhibited “Charlotte’s 23 Jays” — a Michael Jordan Shoe Collection
Inductee Speak
“I’m excited and honored to be inducted. I never thought it would happen to me, because there are hundreds of athletes more deserving than me. My 15 minutes of fame came from playing on Fairview’s first football team. We were just country boys who went from the cotton field to the football field.”
“For me, it was always about playing against Holly Pond. That was a big rival.”
“I did what I could to have a positive impact on sports in Cullman County.”
Wayne Weissend (Good Hope)
Cullman — Class of 1968
— Assistant Basketball Coach at Hanceville (Three Seasons)
— Head Football Coach at Good Hope (1987-93)
— Three Playoff Appearances | Class 3A Semifinals in 1988 | Region Title in 1989
— Head Track Coach at Good Hope for 20 Seasons
— Won Multiple County Championships | Coached Multiple State Champions
— Middle School Principal at Good Hope for 10 Years
*Wayne Weissend could not be reached prior to publication of this article.