This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Saturday, July 23 at Stone Bridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 22nd class of the CCSHOF.
Inductees include Robin Cummings (Fairview), Emory Gibbs (Hanceville), Danny Miller (Cullman), Mike Morris (Holly Pond), Michael Oldacre (West Point), Annette Irons-Parker (Hanceville), Spencer Romine (Cullman), Ferrell Runge (Vinemont), Kristie Ward Cangelosi (Cullman), Wayne Weissend (Good Hope) and Tammy West (Cold Springs).
The Times will highlight each honoree prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Kristie Ward Cangelosi and Michael Oldacre below.
Dr. Kristie Ward Cangelosi (Cullman)
Cullman — Class of 1989
— Lettered Four Years in Basketball, Volleyball and Track
— Led Team in Rebounds (1986-87)
— All-Area and Class 5A All-Tournament Team (1987-88) | Led Team in Rebounds
— All-Area, Area 13 All-Tournament Team, East/West All-Star Game MVP and All-Region (1988-89) | Led Team in Scoring and Rebounds
— Qualified for State Track Meet (1985-89) in Shot Put and Discus
— All-Sectional and All-State Track Team (1986-89)
— All-Area Volleyball Team (1986-89) | Class 5A All-Tournament Team (1988-89)
— Athletic Scholarship to Wallace State (Basketball and Volleyball)
— AJCAA State Champion (Basketball) | Basketball Scholarship to UNA
— Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Northwest-Shoals (1995-2011), Florida State College (2011-15) and Florida SouthWestern State College (2015-20) | Career Record: 565-212
Inductee Speak
“Of course, I was honored and super excited. So many laid this foundation prior to me. To be put in a select group with amazing and talented people is an honor. I loved competing at Cullman, and it had such a big impact on me and my career. When I got the call, I really was overwhelmed. It was a great feeling.”
“The discipline and work ethic that playing sports instilled in me went much further than the court and track. It carried over to my career, and I contribute that to playing sports and having great coaches who ignited my desire and passion. I loved them all. And I had many of the same teammates in several of those sports. So it really created a foundation and a bond. The level of competition was there, too. All of that helped me become who I am.”
“Sports was in my life at a time I feel like was very impactful and when I needed it the most. When I became a college coach, it was so rewarding. I was able to take these young women in and instill in them to be strong, independent women who can do anything. Athletics is often a bridge we need to get a college degree and compete at the highest level. It opens so many doors to instill that belief and passion in them they can carry over into their lives. Through that scholarship, they can become college graduates. It changed many lives. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by great student-athletes and coaches.”
Michael Oldacre (West Point)
West Point — Class of 1971
— Four-Year Letterman in Basketball
— Three-Year Letterman in Football
— One-Year Letterman in Baseball
— Senior Class President and Valedictorian
— Walked on at Auburn University (Football) | Played for coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan
— Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach at Good Hope (16 Seasons)
— Won 316 Games | Nine Area Championships | Three County Tournament Championships | Nine Regional Tournament Appearances | Three Straight Elite Eight Appearances | Two Final Four Appearances | Four-Time Coach of the Year (The Cullman Times) | Class 4A Coach of the Year in 2011 | School-Record 33 Wins in 2012
— Coached Math Teams at Good Hope and West Point | Won Multiple County Championships
— Advocate of Girls Athletics
Inductee Speak
“I thought it was a big honor to be considered with these other people in it and who are going in it. It’s an honor to be in it with them. Thinking about coaching and everything; I hope I did it for the right reasons. I didn’t do it for the honors. I did it to help the boys and girls I coached.”
“I enjoyed working with the kids. That was the best part. I had a lot of really outstanding kids. There were some teams that had a lot of success. And there were some teams that didn’t have as much, but that tried and worked just as hard as the others. That was as much fun as coaching the championship teams. Taking a player — whatever level they are — and getting them to be the best they could be.”
“One of the best things has to be the year I took over at Good Hope. They’d been struggling so much. So to have the success we did (nine wins), you’d have thought they’d won a state title. It was about instilling a winning attitude. After you’ve been beaten down so long, it can be hard to get the feeling of, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ They were so excited just to win those games, and I was happy for them. Kids need success in whatever they do.”
“I worked with a lot of other coaches who helped me out a lot as well as supportive principals and parents. I had a lot of good parents, coaches and administrators, and I appreciate all of them. (During my career) I saw a lot of changes from women’s basketball going from an afterthought to having a lot of good programs across the county.”