This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Stonebridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 21st class of the CCSHOF after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Inductees for this year include Brett Crider (Cold Springs), Eddie Lawrence (Cullman), Jimmy Schaffer (Cullman), Kim Whitman (Cullman), Hobson Hite (Fairview), Brandon Pugh (Good Hope), Lance Boyd (Hanceville), Phillip Callahan (Hanceville), Shelia Berry Buckelew (Holly Pond), Mitch Morris (Holly Pond), Stan Jennings (Vinemont) and Russell Nicoll (West Point).
The Times’ will highlight all inductees prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Lance Boyd, Stan Jennings and Brandon Pugh below.
Lance Boyd (Hanceville)
Hanceville — Class of 1988
— Played Basketball, Baseball and Football
— All-County in Baseball and Basketball
— Played on Hanceville's Semifinal Football Teams in 1985 and 1986
— Selected to the Cullman-Blount County All-Star Baseball Team
— Awarded Baseball Scholarship to Wallace State Community College
— Coached Football at Hanceville
— Coached Football and Basketball at Fairview
— Coached with Dafford Smith, Ed Oaks, Keith Burns and Mark Moore
Inductee Speak: "When I received the phone call that I was being inducted, I automatically recalled the wonderful coaches and teammates I had, and the players I coached. I've been blessed beyond measure to have played with or coached so many outstanding student-athletes. Each of those relationships helped shape and develop me into the person I am today. Sports creates relationships that last an entire lifetime."
"I'm looking forward to sharing the night with my family and friends. Two of my biggest supporters, my parents, plan to attend. I'm so happy they'll be in attendance.”
Stan Jennings (Vinemont)
Vinemont — Class of 1991
— Played Baseball, Football and Basketball
— All-County in Football in 1990
— All-Area in Football in 1989 and 1990
— All-State in Football in 1990
— Passed for more than 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, leading team to second round of playoffs
— Won Joe Shults Award
— All-County Baseball in 1989 and 1990
— Played in Lions Club North-South All-Star Baseball Game in 1991
— Played for Hall of Fame coaches Mark Smothers, Mike Grantham and Mike Cupp
Inductee Speak: "It's a humbling experience. I'm honored to represent Vinemont, and it's a blessing to think I was thought well enough to be a candidate. In a way, I believe I had teammates who are more deserving, so maybe me getting inducted is a testament to them."
"Football is my favorite sport, but the baseball and basketball memories and great teammates from those teams are just as important. My dad was my first coach, and he was the first to teach me about life and sports. I wouldn't be the person I am today without sports. It teaches life lessons you carry forever."
Brandon Pugh (Good Hope)
Good Hope — Class of 1990
— 3-time All-County Baseball Selection
— 2-time All-County Basketball selection
— 3-time All-Area Basketball selection
— All-State Basketball selection
— Won Joe Shults Award
— Played in All-Star Baseball Game
— Appointment to West Point Military Academy
— Lettered in Baseball at West Point Military Academy
Inductee Speak: “I was surprised and delighted when I received the Hall of Fame call. I’m very grateful. It’s special because my father, Billy Pugh, was among the first Hall of Fame inductees. His involvement and support of my athletic endeavors was one reason I was successful. I grew up at the ball field with him.”
“I’ve been out of the area for more than 20 years, but you never lose the Good Hope and family connection. The memories and rivalries last a lifetime, whether it’s beating Holly Pond for the county championship in double-overtime when I was a sophomore, or the friendships and relationships you forge as teammates. I enjoyed every minute and learned a lot about life.”
