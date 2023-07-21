This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Saturday at Stone Bridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 23rd class of the CCSHOF.
Inductees include Charlie Krenkel (Cullman), David Schaffer (Cullman), Ivan Richard (Cullman), Randy Jones (West Point), Jeff Lovell (Holly Pond), Jeremy Gardner (Fairview), Dee Merriweather (Hanceville), Mark Putman (Hanceville), Stanley Parker (Vinemont), Tracy Means (Good Hope), Kelley Freeman (Cold Springs) and Paul Bailey (at large).
Let’s take a closer look at Randy Jones, Charlie Krenkel and Tracy Means below.
Charlie Krenkel (Cullman)
Banks High School — Class of 1967
— Lettered in Golf
— Attended St. Bernard College on Golf Scholarship
— Part of National Championship Team at St. Bernard College
— All-American in 1968 (Second Team) and 1971 (First Team)
— Birmingham Golf Association Champion (1971 and 1972)
— Won 20 Invitational Golf Tournaments
— Won Alabama State Amateur Tournament
— Won Dixie Amateur Tournament
— Won Multiple Mini-Tour Events
— Played on PGA Tour (1981-83)
— Played in and Won Multiple Events on Senior Chapter Tour
— Played in Senior PGA Championship
— Holds Several Course Records
— Golf Pro and Teacher in Cullman County for more than 20 Years
Inductee Speak
“I wasn’t anticipating it since it’s been such a long time ago. I was surprised, but I thought it was nice to have the recognition.”
“To win the Alabama State Amateur is the best you can do in your state. Then, winning on the national level with the Dixie Amateur … those were quite big accomplishments for me. Turning professional, winning on the Mini Tour, Senior Chapter Tour … those are all memorable. I was also able to play in two Senior PGA Championships. Not that I played well, but just the fact I was able to qualify was quite memorable. It was memorable to win at any level, because that is what it’s about in golf.”
“The very first time I played I was hooked. I knew it was something I wanted to do very much. I didn’t know back then I’d end up making my living, but I knew I wanted to be around it as much as I could.”
“Golf is so different from all other sports. So many of those you depend on others. Golf is an individual sport that will show your character or lack of character. There’s a lot of honesty and integrity that goes with golf. It’s been a love of mine and a passion … as well the enjoyment of playing with friends. I think that golf is the closest parallel to life and I guess that’s why I’m so enamored with it.”
Randy Jones (West Point)
West Point — Class of 1986
— Lettered in Baseball, Basketball and Football
— Two County B Team Championships (1983-84, 1984-85) | Two Area Basketball Championships (1984-85, 1985-86) | County Basketball Title (1985-86) | County Baseball Title (1986)
— Played on First West Point Football Team to Reach Playoffs (1985)
— Won Six Junior High County Championships (Boys) and Three Junior High/Middle School County Championships (Girls) as Coach
— Varsity Boys Coach at West Point for 10 Seasons | County Title (2012) | Area Title (2015) | Trio of County and Area Runner-Up Finishes | Four-Time Sub-Regional Qualifier
— Softball Coach (Five Years) | Assistant Football Coach (11 Years)
— Passed Away in 2022
Inductee Speak
“I wish he was here to be honored, because I think he's very deserving.” — Regina Jones
“He just loved sports and he wanted kids to play all of them. His No. 1 thing was that he wanted them to work hard and hustle no matter what ... win or lose. He also tried to set a Christian example for them and he wanted them to be proud of the work they put in.” — Regina Jones
“It was special to share (sports) with him. It was our life and we loved working with each other. We talked about it constantly — his team or my team. And when our kids got big enough, they got involved in the conversation, too.” — Regina Jones
Tracy Means (Good Hope)
Good Hope — Class of 1988
— Lettered in Softball, Volleyball, Basketball and Track
— All-County and All-Area (Volleyball) | All-Area (Basketball)
— Volleyball Coach at Good Hope (One Year) and Fairview (24 Years)
— Five County Titles | Six Area Titles | Seven Super Regional Berths | Four State Tournament (Elite Eight) Berths
— Softball Coach (Eight Years) | Elite Eight in 1999
Inductee Speak
“It is a great honor for me to receive this special award. Playing sports in high school was such an exciting part of my life.”
“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to coach, mentor and have an impact on so many young lives.”
“Coaching has been a blessing and a wonderful experience for me. I really do miss all of the fun times and the excitement of competing. This part of my life will always be cherished.”