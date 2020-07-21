This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet — scheduled for Aug. 29 — has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The 2020 class, which includes Brett Crider (Cold Springs), Eddie Lawrence (Cullman), Jimmy Schaffer (Cullman), Kim Whitman (Cullman), Hobson Hite (Fairview), Brandon Pugh (Good Hope), Lance Boyd (Hanceville), Phillip Callahan (Hanceville), Sheila Berry Buckelew (Holly Pond), Mitch Morris (Holly Pond), Stan Jennings (Vinemont) and Russell Nicoll (West Point), will be inducted along with the 2021 class next year.
The tentative date for that banquet is scheduled for May 1, 2021 at Stonebridge Farms. Tickets purchased for this year’s banquet will be honored in 2021.
