This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Saturday, July 22 at Stone Bridge Farms.
The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. — will usher in the 23rd class of the CCSHOF.
Inductees include Charlie Krenkel (Cullman), David Schaffer (Cullman), Ivan Richard (Cullman), Randy Jones (West Point), Jeff Lovell (Holly Pond), Jeremy Gardner (Fairview), Dee Merriweather Castille (Hanceville), Mark Putman (Hanceville), Stanley Parker (Vinemont), Tracy Means (Good Hope), Kelley Freeman (Cold Springs) and Paul Bailey (at large).
The Times will highlight each honoree prior to the banquet.
Let’s take a closer look at Paul Bailey, Kelley Freeman and Stanley Parker below.
Paul Bailey (At Large)
Hewitt-Trussville — Class of 1979
— Baseball and Cheerleading | Cheerleader at Jefferson State
— Athletic Trainer at Auburn under Coaches Joe Ciampi, Pat Dye and Sonny Smith | Part of Two SEC Championships
— Started Sports Medicine Program at Cullman Regional Medical Center and Wallace State
— Wallace State AD since 2011 | School Has Won Multiple National and Conference Championships
Inductee Speak
“When Jackie (Satterfield) called, I was like “Wow.” I wasn’t expecting it. I was not an athlete in high school. He asked me if I was All-State, and I said I was All-State in being left out. But I was really excited and thrilled.”
“One of my favorite memories was the 1986 Iron Bowl when Lawyer (Tillman) did the reverse. I was standing right there beside coach (Pat) Dye and coach (Pat) Sullivan. Scott Bolton always ran that play, and they looked out there and saw Lawyer was wanting to call a timeout. He wasn’t supposed to be out there. But coach Dye said run it, and they ran it. And he scored a touchdown to win the game.”
“Dr. (James) Bailey hated losing, and he started bringing in coaches that were winners — Dan York, Randy Putman, Larry Slater. Then Dr. Karolewics came in, and she didn’t want to lose, either. When I took over as athletic director in 2011, all I had to do was make sure they kept winning. But it was the coaches who did that. If you go out and get the right coach, they’ll bring in the right people — and you’ll win. That was already there. I just had to make sure I didn’t mess it up (laughs).”
Kelley Freeman (Cold Springs)
Cold Springs — Class of 1996
— Lettered in Basketball and Baseball
— Won Two Varsity County Titles (Basketball)
— Played on 1995 State Tournament Team | All-State Tournament Team
— All-County (3x), All-Area (3x) and All-Region (2x)
— Scored more than 1,800 Career Points
— Signed Basketball Scholarship with Shelton State
— Played Varsity Baseball for Five Years
— Won One Varsity County Title | All-Area (3x) | All-Region (2x)
— Played on Two Dizzy Dean State Champion Teams and One World Series Champion Team
Inductee Speak
“I was kind of shocked when I found out, but mostly just honored.”
“I remember winning a lot and making it to the state championship game, but we fell a little short.”
Stanley Parker (Vinemont)
Vinemont — Class of 1980
— Lettered in Football and Basketball
— All-County, All-Area and All-State (Football)
— Played on First Vinemont Team to Win Area Title and Make Playoffs
— First Winner of the Alabama Chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholarship (Known Now as the Bryant-Jordan Award)
— Signed Football Scholarship with Memphis State | Transferred to North Alabama
— All-County (Junior and Senior) and All-Area (Senior) in Basketball
— Class Valedictorian
— Coached Pee-Wee Football and Softball
Inductee Speak
“I guess somebody remembered me from the days when I played football. I was excited to even be considered. There are a lot of big shoulders to be standing on who are in the Hall of Fame already.”
“My senior year … we had one of the best seasons we’ve ever had. I think we ended up 8-2, and it was the first time our school made it to the state playoffs, too. We played Oneonta and the final score was 2-0. So, it was a defensive struggle, to say the least.”
“Sports allowed me to work out and stay in shape in order to hone my skills. It also keeps you out of trouble, too, not that I am a troublemaker by no means. I enjoyed the team aspect of it as well, and I loved the crowds who supported the teams wherever we went.”