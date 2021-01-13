This year's Cullman County Basketball Tournament is on the horizon.
Cold Springs' boys and Fairview's girls were officially granted the top varsity seeds at Wednesday's drawing ceremony, which took place at the Cullman County Board of Education, after claiming the best overall records in county matchups with seeding implications.
Seeding was based on first meetings among the seven county schools. Brackets were also determined by the county's basketball coaches.
The annual showdown will begin Saturday, Jan. 23 and wrap up Saturday, Jan. 30.
All varsity and championship games will take place at Wallace State's Tom Drake Coliseum.
First-round contests for junior varsity squads will be held at West Point on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The ensuing semifinal tilts will be contested at Fairview and Holly Pond on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Which teams go where will be determined following the completion of the opening round.
Cold Springs (6-0) will enjoy a first-round bye. West Point (5-1) grabbed the No. 2 seed followed by twice-defending champion Good Hope (4-2), Vinemont (3-3), Hanceville (2-4), Fairview (1-5) and Holly Pond (0-6).
Vinemont and Hanceville kick off the varsity boys slate on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Good Hope/Fairview (5:45 p.m.) and West Point/Holly Pond (7 p.m.) comprise the other opening-round games.
The semifinals are set for Friday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
The championship is slated for Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.
The Lady Aggies, meanwhile, have an opening-round bye following a 5-1 seeding record.
Fairview claimed the head-to-head tiebreaker against twice-defending champion West Point (5-1), the No. 2 seed.
Cold Springs (4-2), Good Hope (4-2), Holly Pond (2-4), Vinemont (1-5) and Hanceville (0-6) round out the bracket.
Good Hope and Holly Pond kick off the varsity girls competition on Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.
Cold Springs/Vinemont (6:15 p.m.) and West Point/Hanceville (7:30 p.m.) are slated to follow.
Semifinal matchups are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
The championship is set for Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:20 p.m.
See below for seeding and matchups for the junior varsity boys and girls.
Junior Varsity Boys
Seeds: 1) Fairview 2) Good Hope 3) West Point 4) Hanceville 5) Holly Pond 6) Vinemont 7) Cold Springs
First-Round Matchups: Hanceville vs. Holly Pond, Jan. 23 at noon; West Point vs. Vinemont, Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m.; Good Hope vs. Cold Springs, Jan. 23 at 5:45 p.m.
Semifinals: Jan. 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Championship: Jan. 30 at 3:40 p.m.
Junior Varsity Girls
Seeds: 1) Good Hope 2) Fairview 3) Cold Springs 4) West Point 5) Holly Pond
First-Round Matchups: West Point vs. Holly Pond, Jan. 23 at 1:15 p.m.
Semifinals: Good Hope vs. West Point/Holly Pond, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.; Fairview vs. Cold Springs, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.
Championship: Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
