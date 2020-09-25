Cullman assistant coach Matt Hopper suffered a heart attack during Friday night’s football game at Mars Hill Bible.
According to Cullman High School’s Twitter account, the longtime defensive coordinator underwent surgery and is currently recovering.
Cullman athletic director Mark Stephens released a statement on Friday night.
"We are extremely thankful for our medical staff on the sideline and for the medical staff at the hospital,” the statement read. "They were able to get Coach Hopper the help he needed. He is out of surgery recovering with his family. Please keep the Hopper family in your thoughts and prayers."
