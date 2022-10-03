GOOD HOPE — The homestanding and defending champion Raiders took care of business — as did Holly Pond — on Day 1 of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament.
Top-seeded Good Hope bested No. 4 Fairview (25-18, 25-14), while the No. 2 Broncos defeated seventh-seeded Hanceville (25-18, 25-11) before holding off No. 3 West Point (25-19, 24-26, 15-13) in a three-set thriller to set up a 5 p.m. showdown on Tuesday for a spot in the championship match.
In other action, Fairview knocked off No. 5 Vinemont (25-23, 25-18), West Point stormed past No. 6 Cold Springs (25-13, 25-15), and Cold Springs eliminated Hanceville (25-20, 25-13).
Despite losses, the Aggies, Warriors and Eagles — as well as Vinemont — remain in the title hunt entering Day 2.
Good Hope, meanwhile, is attempting to secure its second straight county crown.
See Tuesday’s schedule below.
G7: Vinemont vs. West Point, 4 p.m.
G8: Fairview vs. Cold Springs, 4 p.m.
G9: Good Hope vs. Holly Pond, 5 p.m.
G10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 5 p.m.
G11: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner, 6 p.m.
G12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 7 p.m.
G13: If Necessary, 8 p.m.