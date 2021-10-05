FAIRVIEW — Good Hope’s volleyball team made a statement on Tuesday night.
And now, the Raiders are champions once again.
Good Hope lived up to its top seed during this year’s Cullman County Volleyball Tournament, completing a spotless 3-0 performance with a 14-25, 25-23, 15-8 triumph versus West Point in the championship match for the team’s first county crown since 2015.
The Raiders improved to 21-8 following the win.
"There are no words to express how proud I am right now of the girls’ grit and effort just to fight back after losing that bad that first set,” Good Hope coach Natasha Holder said. “I felt like we needed to get warmed back up. They knew they were going to have to go out there and take it — it wasn’t going to be given to them. West Point gave us a good run. They’re a great team.”
Senior Kyndall Seal was just as ecstatic as her coach.
“It’s so exciting and unreal,” she said. “I really don’t have any words to say, but I’m so proud of my team — especially (tournament MVP) Ivey (Maddox). She played outstanding. We all played outstanding. We fought back after we lost that first set and didn’t give up. We really wanted it this year, and we took it."
Good Hope’s varsity roster consists of Addie Stripling, Ruby Lucas, Katie Creel, Bailey Keef, Charly Johnson, Kyndall Seal, Ivey Maddox, Maddie McKenney and Marlee Williams.
Day 2 Results
No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 2 West Point (14-25, 25-23, 15-8)
No. 2 West Point def. No. 3 Fairview (20-25, 25-23, 15-8)
No. 2 West Point def. No. 4 Holly Pond (25-19, 25-5)
No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 3 Fairview (25-17, 25-18)
No. 4 Holly Pond def. No. 6 Cold Springs (25-23, 25-14)
No. 2 West Point def. No. 5 Vinemont (25-10, 25-10)
Day 1 Results
No. 4 Holly Pond def. No. 5 Vinemont (2-0)
No. 3 Fairview def. No. 6 Cold Springs (25-7, 25-5)
No. 2 West Point def. No. 7 Hanceville (25-5, 25-11)
No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 4 Holly Pond (25-18, 25-15)
No. 3 Fairview def. No. 2 West Point (25-19, 25-19)
No. 6 Cold Springs def. No. 7 Hanceville (25-14, 25-17)
All-County Team
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Bailey Keef, Good Hope
Cassidy Hutchison, Fairview
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Alexis Tidwell, Cold Springs
Kyndall Seal, Good Hope
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
Kabri Redding, Fairview
Emilie Hoffman, Vinemont
Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond
Kennedy Twilley, Holly Pond
Brooklynn Wells, West Point
Sadie Smith, Fairview
All-Tournament Team
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Kyndall Seal, Good Hope
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Laci Segrest, Fairview
Cassidy Hutchison, Fairview
Abby Young, Vinemont
Bailey Keef, Good Hope
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond
Sadie Smith, Fairview
Kristine Shadix, West Point
Alexis Tidwell, Cold Springs
Tournament MVP
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Samantha Perdue Award
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
