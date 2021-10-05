FAIRVIEW — Good Hope’s volleyball team made a statement on Tuesday night.

And now, the Raiders are champions once again.

Good Hope lived up to its top seed during this year’s Cullman County Volleyball Tournament, completing a spotless 3-0 performance with a 14-25, 25-23, 15-8 triumph versus West Point in the championship match for the team’s first county crown since 2015.

The Raiders improved to 21-8 following the win.

"There are no words to express how proud I am right now of the girls’ grit and effort just to fight back after losing that bad that first set,” Good Hope coach Natasha Holder said. “I felt like we needed to get warmed back up. They knew they were going to have to go out there and take it — it wasn’t going to be given to them. West Point gave us a good run. They’re a great team.”

Senior Kyndall Seal was just as ecstatic as her coach.

“It’s so exciting and unreal,” she said. “I really don’t have any words to say, but I’m so proud of my team — especially (tournament MVP) Ivey (Maddox). She played outstanding. We all played outstanding. We fought back after we lost that first set and didn’t give up. We really wanted it this year, and we took it."

Good Hope’s varsity roster consists of Addie Stripling, Ruby Lucas, Katie Creel, Bailey Keef, Charly Johnson, Kyndall Seal, Ivey Maddox, Maddie McKenney and Marlee Williams.

Check out more below.

Day 2 Results

No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 2 West Point (14-25, 25-23, 15-8)

No. 2 West Point def. No. 3 Fairview (20-25, 25-23, 15-8)

No. 2 West Point def. No. 4 Holly Pond (25-19, 25-5)

No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 3 Fairview (25-17, 25-18)

No. 4 Holly Pond def. No. 6 Cold Springs (25-23, 25-14)

No. 2 West Point def. No. 5 Vinemont (25-10, 25-10)

Day 1 Results

No. 4 Holly Pond def. No. 5 Vinemont (2-0)

No. 3 Fairview def. No. 6 Cold Springs (25-7, 25-5)

No. 2 West Point def. No. 7 Hanceville (25-5, 25-11)

No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 4 Holly Pond (25-18, 25-15)

No. 3 Fairview def. No. 2 West Point (25-19, 25-19)

No. 6 Cold Springs def. No. 7 Hanceville (25-14, 25-17)

All-County Team

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Bailey Keef, Good Hope

Cassidy Hutchison, Fairview

Braelee Quinn, West Point

Alexis Tidwell, Cold Springs

Kyndall Seal, Good Hope

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

Kabri Redding, Fairview

Emilie Hoffman, Vinemont

Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond

Kennedy Twilley, Holly Pond

Brooklynn Wells, West Point

Sadie Smith, Fairview

All-Tournament Team

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Kyndall Seal, Good Hope

Braelee Quinn, West Point

Laci Segrest, Fairview

Cassidy Hutchison, Fairview

Abby Young, Vinemont

Bailey Keef, Good Hope

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond

Sadie Smith, Fairview

Kristine Shadix, West Point

Alexis Tidwell, Cold Springs

Tournament MVP

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Samantha Perdue Award

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

