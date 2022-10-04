GOOD HOPE — The championship hardware is staying with the Lady Raiders another year.

Good Hope defeated Holly Pond (25-14, 25-18) in the title match of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night, securing the program’s second consecutive crown and improving to 32-10 this season.

"Everyone we played in this tournament was good competition,” Good Hope coach Natasha Holder said. "I thought it was pretty solid and pretty even compared to what it has been in the past. There were a lot of close games. But it was nice to be the No. 1 seed and come out here on our home court and take care of business. The girls — and my five seniors — knew that’s what they wanted to do. This was a goal they set before the season. I’m really happy for them that they were able to do that."

Tournament MVP Ivey Maddox, meanwhile, couldn’t have been more proud of her team’s performance.

"I know some teams came into the tournament thinking we weren’t that good, and they were going to beat us,” she said. "But we really came out and showed teams who we were and how we can play. Back-to-back championships is something we haven’t done at Good Hope in a long time, so it feels good to win."

Good Hope’s roster consists of Addie Stripling, Maddox, Katie Creel, Bailey Keef, Makenzie Cruce, Charly Johnson, Emma Bailey, Maddie McKenney and Marlee Williams.

Check out more below.

Day 2 Results

No. 3 West Point def. No. 5 Vinemont

No. 4 Fairview def. No. 6 Cold Springs

No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 2 Holly Pond

No. 3 West Point def. No. 4 Fairview

No. 2 Holly Pond def. No. 3 West Point

No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 2 Holly Pond

All-County Team

Abby McDonald, Fairview

Brooklynn Wells, West Point

Liberty Shadix, West Point

Laklin Shadix, West Point

Abby Young, Vinemont

Charity Barnes, Hanceville

Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs

Maycie Black, Holly Pond

Addie Stripling, Good Hope

Emma Earl, Holly Pond

Bailey Keef, Good Hope

Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

All-Tournament Team

Patton Fell, West Point

Kaylee Rohrscheib, Holly Pond

Laci Segrest, Fairview

Maddie McKenney, Good Hope

Charly Johnson, Good Hope

Kylee Quinn, West Point

Abby Young, Vinemont

Maycie Black, Holly Pond

Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond

Abby McDonald, Fairview

Emma Earl, Holly Pond

Liberty Shadix, West Point

Bailey Keef, Good Hope

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Brooklynn Wells, West Point

Tournament MVP

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Samantha Perdue Award

Bailey Keef, Good Hope

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

