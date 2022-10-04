GOOD HOPE — The championship hardware is staying with the Lady Raiders another year.
Good Hope defeated Holly Pond (25-14, 25-18) in the title match of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night, securing the program’s second consecutive crown and improving to 32-10 this season.
"Everyone we played in this tournament was good competition,” Good Hope coach Natasha Holder said. "I thought it was pretty solid and pretty even compared to what it has been in the past. There were a lot of close games. But it was nice to be the No. 1 seed and come out here on our home court and take care of business. The girls — and my five seniors — knew that’s what they wanted to do. This was a goal they set before the season. I’m really happy for them that they were able to do that."
Tournament MVP Ivey Maddox, meanwhile, couldn’t have been more proud of her team’s performance.
"I know some teams came into the tournament thinking we weren’t that good, and they were going to beat us,” she said. "But we really came out and showed teams who we were and how we can play. Back-to-back championships is something we haven’t done at Good Hope in a long time, so it feels good to win."
Good Hope’s roster consists of Addie Stripling, Maddox, Katie Creel, Bailey Keef, Makenzie Cruce, Charly Johnson, Emma Bailey, Maddie McKenney and Marlee Williams.
Check out more below.
Day 2 Results
No. 3 West Point def. No. 5 Vinemont
No. 4 Fairview def. No. 6 Cold Springs
No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 2 Holly Pond
No. 3 West Point def. No. 4 Fairview
No. 2 Holly Pond def. No. 3 West Point
No. 1 Good Hope def. No. 2 Holly Pond
All-County Team
Abby McDonald, Fairview
Brooklynn Wells, West Point
Liberty Shadix, West Point
Laklin Shadix, West Point
Abby Young, Vinemont
Charity Barnes, Hanceville
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs
Maycie Black, Holly Pond
Addie Stripling, Good Hope
Emma Earl, Holly Pond
Bailey Keef, Good Hope
Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
All-Tournament Team
Patton Fell, West Point
Kaylee Rohrscheib, Holly Pond
Laci Segrest, Fairview
Maddie McKenney, Good Hope
Charly Johnson, Good Hope
Kylee Quinn, West Point
Abby Young, Vinemont
Maycie Black, Holly Pond
Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond
Abby McDonald, Fairview
Emma Earl, Holly Pond
Liberty Shadix, West Point
Bailey Keef, Good Hope
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Brooklynn Wells, West Point
Tournament MVP
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Samantha Perdue Award
Bailey Keef, Good Hope