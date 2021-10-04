FAIRVIEW — Both Fairview and Good Hope put themselves in prime position for a title run following Day 1 action at the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament.
The third-seeded Aggies stormed past No. 6 Cold Springs (25-7, 25-5) and No. 2 West Point (25-19, 25-19), while the top-seeded Raiders took down No. 4 Holly Pond (25-18, 25-15) — setting up a 5 p.m. showdown on Tuesday for a spot in the championship matchup.
Holly Pond knocked off No. 5 Vinemont (2-0), West Point bested No. 7 Hanceville (25-5, 25-11), and Cold Springs eliminated Hanceville (25-14, 25-17) in other action. All three of those teams still have a chance to win the title.
See Tuesday’s schedule below.
G7: Vinemont vs. West Point, 4 p.m.
G8: Cold Springs vs. Holly Pond, 4 p.m.
G9: Fairview vs. Good Hope, 5 p.m.
G10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
G11: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
G12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.
