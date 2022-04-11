GOOD HOPE — The champions have been crowned.
Good Hope’s girls and Hanceville’s boys secured their respective team titles at this year’s Cullman County Track and Field Meet, which took place at Good Hope on Monday.
The Lady Raiders accumulated 160 points to finish ahead of runner-up Fairview (143.5). Cold Springs (128), West Point (111), Holly Pond (88.5), Vinemont (34), Hanceville (23) and Harmony (2) rounded out the rest of the standings.
Cadence Watson spearheaded Good Hope with a trio of gold-medal performances (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and high jump), while Rudi Derrick bested her competition in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run. Addie Stripling (javelin) and Bailey Keef (long jump) also placed first.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, collected 137 points to claim their hardware.
Cold Springs was next in line with 114 points — followed by Holly Pond (112), Fairview (108), Vinemont (86), Good Hope (73), West Point (67) and Harmony (2).
Zach Campbell corralled a pair of gold-medal showings in the 100- and 200-meter dash, while Kelson Moore (discus) and Ben Johnson (400-meter dash) finished first in their respective events. Campbell and Johnson also teamed up with David Springer and Marquies Leeth to win the 4x100-meter relay.
Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth won MVP honors after sweeping the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He also took part in the 4x800-meter relay, helping the Eagles claim second.
Cold Springs’ Paizley Whitlow also earned MVP accolades, securing gold in the pole vault, 1,600-meter run and 4x800-meter relay. She notched second in the 800-meter run.
See below a complete breakdown of event winners by school.
For full results, visit www.al.milesplit.com.
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth, 3,200-meter run (9:43.46); 800-meter run (2:05.72); 1,600-meter run (4:26.02)
Cameron Nunn, high jump (6-00)
Fairview
— Alex England, Rodrigo Gomez, Jacob Hankins, Parker Gutierrez, 4x800-meter relay (9:24.79)
— Michael Chambers, pole vault (10-00)
— Jameson Goble, triple jump (37-03.00)
Good Hope
— Dylan Butts, 110-meter hurdles (18.38); 300-meter hurdles (49.46)
Hanceville
— Ben Johnson, 400-meter dash (55.15)
— Kelson Moore, discus (109-03)
— Zach Campbell, 100-meter dash (11.89); 200-meter dash (23.98)
— Ben Johnson, Zach Campbell, David Springer, Marquies Leeth, 4x100-meter relay (46.58)
Holly Pond
— Isaac Chambers, javelin (130-03)
Vinemont
— Colby Miller, long jump (19-11)
— Colby Miller, Braden Boner, Julius Baker, Ethan Lemons, 4x400-meter relay (3:59.29)
West Point
— Aiden Dujoud, shot put (37-11.50)
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs
— Macie Huffstutler, 3,200-meter run (13:25.15)
— Madelyn Pearl, shot put (27-00)
— Paizley Whitlow, 1,600-meter run (5:55.17); pole vault (7-00)
— Reagan Parris, Claire Huffstutler, Hayla Watson, Paizley Whitlow, 4x800-meter relay (11:33.83)
Fairview
— Kabri Redding, discus (98-11)
— Jaquelinne Perez Rivera, 200-meter dash (29.72)
Good Hope
— Rudi Derrick, 400-meter dash (1:07.36); 800-meter run (2:44.26)
— Cadence Watson, 100-meter hurdles (19.24); high jump (4-10); 300-meter hurdles (53.68)
— Addie Stripling, javelin (99-10)
— Bailey Keef, long jump (15-00)
West Point
— Kaylee Faulkner, 100-meter dash (13.99)
— Hannah Smith, Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner, Kaylee Faulkner, 4x100-meter relay (57.16)
— Brooklynn Wells, triple jump (31-03)
— Hannah Smith, KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, Merissa Wilhite, Maggie Warren, 4x400-meter relay (5:02.99)
