FAIRVIEW — Cold Springs added a bit more hardware to its trophy case on Monday.
The Eagles swept the team titles at the Cullman County Track and Field meet — which took place at Fairview’s Dafford Smith Stadium — behind a bevy of quality performances..
The boys (148) held off Fairview (129) and Hanceville (127) to register their fifth title in the past six county meets. Vinemont (92), Holly Pond (83), Good Hope (82) and West Point (14) were next in line in the standings.
The girls, meanwhile, finished with 190 points. Good Hope (134) was second followed by Holly Pond (112), Fairview (88), Vinemont (53), West Point (23) and Hanceville (14). It’s the Lady Eagles’ eighth title in the past nine county meets.
Jayden Allred, Brody Belcher, Justin Caffee and Josiah Walker (4x800-meter relay), Cameron Nunn (high jump), Hunter Calvert (pole vault), and Ethan Edgeworth (800-meter run) won gold medals for Cold Springs’ boys, while Reagan Parris, Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler and Paizley Whitlow (4x800-meter relay), Ella Dickerson, Toni West, Shay Sellers and Abby Livingston (4x100-meter relay), Ragan Canter (shot put), Claire Huffstutler (pole vault), and Parris (3,200-meter run) did the same for the girls.
Parris also finished second in the 1,600-meter run and 300-meter hurdles to claim MVP honors.
Hanceville’s Ion Patrum also earned MVP accolades. He won the 400-meter dash and contributed one leg to a pair of first-place relay teams (4x100 and 4x400). Patrum also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash.
See below for quotes of note and a complete breakdown of winners by school.
Quotes of Note: “Honestly, just being able to win this is a really big moment for me. I’ve always felt like I was always stuck in the back. This is the first year I could show what I was made of, and I did what I could to earn it. There were other great runners here who deserved it, but I was lucky enough to be chosen for it. I’m really thankful for it.” — Hanceville’s Ion Patrum
“It was an honor. I really didn’t know that I would be able to win it. Coach came up to me today and was like, ‘You have a chance to win MVP today.’ I just went out and did the best I could and look what it came out to be.” — Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris
“It’s just a great group of kids that works hard every day and puts God first. We talked about doing your best and that people will see God through us running. We’ve got some selfless individuals who gave up some events that they probably wanted to do just because it was better for the team.” — Cold Springs coach Casey Howell
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs
Jayden Allred, Brody Belcher, Justin Caffee and Josiah Walker, 4x800-meter relay (9:33.02)
Cameron Nunn, high jump (5-10)
Hunter Calvert, pole vault (10-00)
Ethan Edgeworth, 800-meter run (2:09.17)
Fairview
Tyler Simmons, javelin (144-01)
Eli Frost, long jump (18-09)
Good Hope
Dylan Butts, 110-meter hurdles (18.89) and 300-meter hurdles (49.38)
Tanner Malin, triple jump (36-09)
Hanceville
Brosnan Ward, David Springer, Ion Patrum and Ben Johnson, 4x100-meter relay (47.24)
Angel Cortez, Noah Frasier, Malachi McDonald and Ion Patrum, 4x400-meter relay (4:00.44)
Ion Patrum, 400-meter dash (54.63)
Holly Pond
Hunter Farr, 100-meter dash (12.16) and 200-meter dash (24.89)
Vinemont
Isiah Young, discus (117-09) and shot put (44-0.5)
Ethan Lemons, 1,600-meter run (4:30.71) and 3,200-meter run (10:17.73)
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs
Reagan Parris, Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, 4x800-meter relay (11:52.50)
Ella Dickerson, Toni West, Shay Sellers and Abby Livingston, 4x100-meter relay (58.60)
Ragan Canter, shot put (32-03)
Claire Huffstutler, pole vault (6-00)
Reagan Parris, 3,200-meter run (13:45.31)
Fairview
Allison Hill, 100-meter hurdles (18.91) and long jump (14-08)
Kabri Redding, discus (93-03) and high jump (4-11)
Deavan Fulmer, triple jump (28-00)
Good Hope
Rudi Derrick, Bailey Keef, Bonnie Williams and Bijou Phillips, 4x400-meter relay (4:49.18)
Addie Stripling, javelin (95-03)
Bailey Keef, 200-meter dash (29.94)
Rudi Derrick, 300-meter hurdles (55.56)
Holly Pond
Camilla Chambers, 800-meter run (2:36.46) and 1,600-meter run (5:36.21)
Caroline Lamoureux, 400-meter dash (1:10.80)
West Point
Kaylee Faulkner, 100-meter dash (14.02)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.