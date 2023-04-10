COLD SPRINGS — Good Hope’s girls and Cold Springs’ boys expanded their respective trophy cases on Monday.
Both the Lady Raiders and Eagles stood tall following a day of spirited competition, earning the team titles at this year’s Cullman County Track and Field Championship.
Good Hope’s girls (172) clipped Cold Springs (169) for the top spot in a back-and-forth affair that came down to the final event of the afternoon — the 4x400-meter relay.
With the Lady Raiders clinging to a one-point lead, Heather Tetro narrowly held off Macie Huffstutler in the last leg of the race to officially cement back-to-back titles for the Red and White.
Fairview (128) was third — followed by West Point (110), Holly Pond (41), Vinemont (40), Hanceville (24) and Harmony (8).
In addition to the 4x400-meter relay triumph, Good Hope also received gold-medal performances from Cadence Watson (pole vault and high jump), Marlee Williams (javelin) and Rudi Derrick (800-meter run).
Derrick, along with Alexis Marshall and Bailey Tetro, contributed to the 4x400-meter relay win as well.
Cold Springs’ Paizley Whitlow and Fairview’s Allyson Hill, meanwhile, shared MVP honors following stellar outings.
Whitlow took gold in the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter run, respectively, while also contributing one leg of her team’s 4x800-meter relay victory — she was assisted by Claire Huffstutler, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris — and finishing second in the 800-meter run.
Hill won the long jump, 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter hurdles and finished second in the triple jump.
Cold Springs’ boys ended the annual meet with 163 points, comfortably in front of runner-up Hanceville (129). West Point (122), Holly Pond (94), Vinemont (76), Good Hope (61), Fairview (38) and Harmony (11) were next in line.
Ethan Edgeworth garnered MVP accolades after sweeping the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
He also contributed one leg of his team’s victory in the 4x800-meter relay — Drew Dykes, Justin Caffee and Jayden Allred were the other members — and was joined by Nic Fallin (triple jump and long jump) and Cameron Nunn (110-meter hurdles and pole vault) as a winner of multiple gold medals for the Eagles.
See below for a full breakdown of event winners by school. For complete results, visit www.al.milesplit.com.
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth, 3,200-meter run (9:14.33), 1,600-meter run (4:28.92) and 800-meter run (2:01.03)
Nic Fallin, triple jump (40-08.50) and long jump (21-04)
Cameron Nunn, pole vault (12-00) and 110-meter hurdles (16.62)
Drew Dykes, Justin Caffee, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth, 4x800-meter relay (8:39.64)
Good Hope
Colton Lindsey, shot put (41-09)
Hanceville
Zach Campbell, 200-meter dash (23.99) and 100-meter dash (11.61)
Will Calvert, high jump (6-00)
Brosnan Ward, David Springer, Marquies Leeth and Zach Campbell, 4x100-meter relay (45.28)
Holly Pond
Daniel Figueroa, shot put ambulatory (16-08.50), discus ambulatory (50-02), 200-meter dash (34.50) and 100-meter dash (16.26)
Gunnar McBee, 400-meter dash (54.67)
Fox Westall, 300-meter hurdles (46.90)
Vinemont
Ayden Thomason, javelin (151-08)
West Point
Aiden Dujoud, discus (143-07)
Trynt Allen, Hayden Jones, Eli Sims and Brier Taylor, 4x400-meter relay (3:50.97)
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs
Paizley Whitlow, 3,200-meter run (12:27.28) and 1,600-meter run (5:53.17)
Macie Huffstutler, 400-meter dash (1:02.99)
Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, 4x800-meter relay (10:41.36)
Fairview
Allyson Hill, long jump (15-03.50), 300-meter hurdles (51.72) and 100-meter hurdles (17.37)
Laci Segrest, shot put (32-05.50)
Kabri Redding, discus (102-07)
Good Hope
Cadence Watson, pole vault (7-06) and high jump (5-00)
Marlee Williams, javelin (91-00)
Rudi Derrick, 800-meter run (2:34.83)
Bailey Tetro, Alexis Marshall, Heather Tetro and Rudi Derrick, 4x400-meter relay (4:31.12)
West Point
Brooklynn Wells, triple jump (32-07.50)
Jaelyn Faulkner, 200-meter dash (28.23)
Kaylee Faulkner, 100-meter dash (13.16)
Katie Beth Yovino, Camryn Faulkner, Jaelyn Faulkner and Kaylee Faulkner, 4x100-meter relay (52.99)