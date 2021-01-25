HANCEVILLE — West Point’s varsity girls recorded a 71-50 victory over Hanceville at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Monday night.
The No. 2 Lady Warriors (13-7) discovered their offensive rhythm early in the outing, constructing a 27-10 lead over the No. 7 Lady Bulldogs after the first quarter and a 43-28 cushion at halftime.
West Point led by as many as 28 points in the second half en route to advancing to the semifinals in a quest for its third straight county championship.
Top Scorers
West Point: Lexi Shadix (30), Ryleigh Jones (16), Kylee Quinn (8), Summer Mendoza (8)
Hanceville: Cassidy Campbell (23), Victoria Stanley (11), Savana McAnnally (10)
Coach Speak: “Scoring 71 points is pretty good. We’ve just got to get some production from some of these other girls. We played pretty good defensively in the second half. I was pleased. We shot the ball decent until we got tired in the fourth quarter.” — West Point coach John Welborn
Up Next: West Point will play No. 3 Cold Springs in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.