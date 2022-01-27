HANCEVILLE — West Point’s varsity girls are headed back to the championship game.
The No. 2 Warriors (16-5) knocked off third-seeded Fairview 58-23 inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum on Thursday night — their third triumph over the Aggies this season — to advance to the title tilt of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
West Point, which is seeking its third title since 2019, played stellar defense throughout the semifinal matchup — holding Fairview to just one made field goal in the second half — and drained more than enough baskets to pull away.
Top Scorers
West Point: Ryleigh Jones (23), Summer Mendoza (14)
Fairview: Emma Garcia (14)
Coach Speak
"I told the girls if we wanted to win on Thursday night we were going to have to play defense. And if that meant winning 22-20, then we were going to win 22-20. Fairview is a really good defensive team. They do a really good job with that matchup zone they have. We worked all week on that, but we also worked on defense the majority of practice — and it showed.” — West Point’s John Welborn
“Good Hope is very good, but we’re going to give it all we have. They’re really talented, they’re fast, they can shoot it. We’re going to try to come up with something and try to slow them down. Maybe we can do that and hit some shots on Saturday and give them a game.” — West Point’s John Welborn
Up Next
West Point will play No. 1 Good Hope on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.