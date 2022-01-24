HANCEVILLE — Ryleigh Jones notched a game-high 17 points, and West Point’s varsity girls pulled away in the second half on Monday to claim a 52-28 win over Vinemont in the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 2 Warriors (15-5) led just 21-16 at halftime but quickly began to impose their will against the seventh-seeded Eagles after intermission, outscoring their opponent 21-7 in the third quarter en route to a comfortable victory inside Wallace State's Tom Drake Coliseum.
Top Scorers
West Point: Ryleigh Jones (17), Summer Mendoza (12), Liberty Shadix (10)
Vinemont: Maggie Burks (11), Reagan Robinson (8)
Coach Speak
"Overall, I thought we were a little better defensively in the second half. We went to a man (defense) and played a little better. And we started pushing the ball a little more in the third quarter and getting some good looks. We couldn’t make 3’s, so we had to push it up the floor and make some layups.” — West Point’s John Welborn
Up Next
West Point will play No. 3 Fairview or No. 6 Hanceville on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.