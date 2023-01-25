HANCEVILLE — West Point’s varsity girls took down Vinemont on Wednesday night, claiming a 52-33 victory inside Tom Drake Coliseum to advance to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 4 Lady Warriors (15-9) secured a 21-11 halftime lead and kept a comfortable cushion between them and the fifth-seeded Lady Eagles throughout the matchup thanks in large part to their stingy defense, which kept Vinemont from cutting into its deficit in the second half.
West Point used a 17-9 fourth quarter to put the game away.
Top Scorers
Vinemont: Whitney Quick (12), Morgan Flanagan (10)
West Point: Liberty Shadix (25), Hallie Wheeler (14), Jaelyn Faulkner (7)
Coach Speak
“We were lucky to get the win tonight. Vinemont is much improved, and we had to fight through turnovers.” — John Welborn
Up Next
West Point will play No. 1 Good Hope on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.