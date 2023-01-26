HANCEVILLE — Cold Springs’ varsity girls knocked off Fairview 49-45 in the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Thursday night as longtime coach Tammy West registered her 700th career victory with the Lady Eagles.
The second-seeded Blue and Gold (23-1) led the No. 3 Lady Aggies 22-14 at halftime, with neither team able to get much going offensively.
Cold Springs looked as if it might remain comfortably ahead for the remainder of the matchup, but Fairview (7-15) didn’t go down quietly.
The Lady Aggies kept chipping away at their deficit, making it 48-45 following a layup by Darby Nichols with 44.8 seconds remaining and then forcing a turnover.
Ella Bruer, however, came through with a key steal on the ensuing possession and sank a crucial free throw with 17.9 seconds left to put the Lady Eagles back in front by four.
Cold Springs then recorded a couple of defensive stops to seal the deal.
For West, the milestone victory comes in her 31st season with the program.
Since taking over in 1992, she has amassed a 700-231 record and won four state championships.
And, on Saturday, she will attempt to claim her eighth county crown with Cold Springs.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: Ciara Calvert (11), Maci Brown (10), Ella Dickerson (9)
Fairview: Emma Garcia (14), Darby Nichols (9), Lexi Golden (9)
Coach Speak
“Our focus point has been our defense. I feel like that’s made a difference for us. I knew it was going to be tough against Fairview. They’re really physical and strong and fast. I’m so proud of my kids for being able to pull this win out.” — Tammy West
“I have been blessed to be surrounded by some very, very great people in my 31 years at Cold Springs. From my family, the school, the community … they welcomed me in 31 years ago. This is about every girl who has come through and played at Cold Springs. These are their 700 wins.” — Tammy West
Player Speak
“I knew we had to have the ball and get up by more points so they had no chance of coming back to beat us. We work on our defense all the time in practice.” — Ella Bruer
Up Next
Cold Springs will play No. 1 Good Hope on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.