HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s varsity girls delivered a dominant performance against Holly Pond on Monday night, rolling to a 71-36 victory at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Lady Raiders (19-7) led just 15-11 after the opening quarter but ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the second frame, forcing numerous turnovers and finishing them with easy baskets at the other end to secure a 47-17 halftime advantage against the No. 5 Lady Broncos.
From there, it was an easy road to the semifinals for coach Justin Aby’s squad.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Rudi Derrick (22), Bailey Tetro (17), Ivey Maddox (13), Kyndall Seal (8)
Holly Pond: Maddi Ham (8), Sarah Finley (8)
Coach Speak: “It all started on the defensive end for us. The first quarter — we were stagnant, not moving the ball. Our defense wasn’t very good, either. The second quarter, though, we settled in and got everywhere on the defensive end. We were flying around and able to turn turnovers into easy points.” — Good Hope coach Justin Aby
“Fairview is a great team. Well-coached. We’ll have to play a complete, solid game in order to beat them. Hopefully, our girls will be ready. If we have the same energy and intensity as tonight, I think it can be a great game.” — Good Hope coach Justin Aby
Up Next: Good Hope will play No. 1 Fairview in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
