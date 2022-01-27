HANCEVILLE — Good Hope delivered a terrific performance at Tom Drake Coliseum on Thursday night, taking down Holly Pond 73-31 in the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The top-seeded Raiders (24-3) quickly took control of their outing against the fifth-seeded Broncos, racing out to a 24-9 lead after eight minutes and securing a 41-17 cushion at halftime.
Good Hope, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, overwhelmed Holly Pond with its tenacious defense and tied a school record with 15 3-pointers made en route to punching its ticket to the championship game.
The Raiders are seeking their first county title since 2012.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Ivey Maddox (17), Rudi Derrick (15), Heather Tetro (12), Charly Johnson (9), Renee McLeod (8)
Holly Pond: Kaylee Stallings (11), Raeleigh Olinger (10)
Coach Speak
“Very pleased with the effort. Playing at Wallace … as a coach, you’re always worried about how your girls are going to play on the big court. But our girls responded in a positive way. Offensively, the thing that sticks out is how well we shared the ball. We constantly made the extra pass, and that’s something I’ve been telling them all year. When they look for each and play for each other and make the extra pass, we’re a tough team to beat.” — Good Hope’s Justin Aby
Up Next
Good Hope will play No. 3 West Point on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
