HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s long-expected coronation came to fruition Saturday night under the glowing lights of Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders took command early and never relented, breezing by No. 2 Cold Springs 65-29 to win their second straight Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
Good Hope, which improved to 28-0 following the victory, won all eight of its matchups against county competition this season, outscoring those teams a combined 516-211.
According to Rudi Derrick, those impressive numbers are the culmination of untold hours in the gym and non-stop commitment to the game.
“We’ve worked hard for this,” the senior said. “If you remember four years ago, we had losing seasons all the time. We have put in the work every day. Our main goal this season was to not overlook anybody and win all of our games. We have big goals, and I’m so excited I get to be a part of this.”
Added junior Charly Johnson: “This feels great, but we’re trying to get better. We practiced hard for this, and we deserved to do well I guess (laughs).”
The Class 4A No. 1 Lady Raiders raced out to an 18-6 cushion on the back of some hot 3-point shooting and led 24-11 after the first quarter following a deep trey by Ivey Maddox that banked home just ahead of the buzzer.
Good Hope continued to play well in the second period and took a 36-19 lead into the break.
Coach Justin Aby’s squad, however, turned up the dial even more in a dominant second half.
The Red and White swarmed defensively, allowing just 10 points and four field goals — three of which came after each team cleared its bench — in the final 16 minutes of the contest.
“The first thing I want to mention is our defense,” Aby said. “They came out and held a very good and well-coached Cold Springs team to 29 points. Our defense — it’s elite. I’ve got great girls who take pride in locking up their defender. From there, only good things can happen.”
Added Derrick: “Every time at halftime, coach will say, ‘Y’all are doing good, but I know ya’ll can do better.’ Our goal every single time is to push out the lead and keep working.”
Bailey Tetro (18), Maddox (17) and Derrick (10) paced Good Hope offensively, while Bailey Keef (eight), Emma Thompson (five), Heather Tetro (three), Johnson (two) and Jolee McHan (two) also pitched in buckets throughout the night.
Kenady Graves, meanwhile, led Class 2A No. 1 Cold Springs (23-2) with 16 points.
Ella Bruer (nine), Maci Brown (two) and Ciara Calvert (two) also contributed offensively.
Saturday, though, was all about the Lady Raiders.
And while his team still has goals in front of it, Aby isn’t taking the ride — wherever it leads — for granted.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime group,” the coach said. “They’re extremely talented. When you look at who we’ve played and the competition we’ve played … they answer the call every single time.”
All-Tournament Team
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs
Ava Thomas, Fairview
Jayla Gorham, Fairview
Liberty Shadix, West Point
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Charly Johnson, Good Hope
Maci Brown, Cold Springs
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope
Kenady Graves, Cold Springs
All-County Team
Savana McAnnally, Hanceville
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope
Heather Tetro, Good Hope
Charly Johnson, Good Hope
Maci Brown, Cold Springs
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs
Jayla Gorham, Fairview
Darby Nichols, Fairview
Emma Garcia, Fairview
Liberty Shadix, West Point
Laklin Shadix, West Point
Whitney Quick, Vinemont
Reagan Robinson, Vinemont
Bill Shelton Award
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope
Charlotte Cummings Memorial Scholarship
Erin Bailey, Cold Springs