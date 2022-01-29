HANCEVILLE — Good Hope corralled its 25th win of the season on Saturday night, beating West Point 73-39 in the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
“The Cullman County Tournament is a really big deal,” said Good Hope coach Justin Aby. “It’s a big deal to the fans, the players, the coaches — and it’s good to see this team’s hard work pay off.”
The Raiders (25-3) stormed out to an early lead, popping back-to-back treys in the opening minute — one from Heather Tetro and the other from Kyndall Seal — and proceeded to score the first 11 points of the game. West Point (16-6) never threatened from there.
Desire’ Odachowski provided a boost off the Good Hope bench, splashing her first of four 3-pointers as time expired on the first quarter.
Good Hope went to the second period on the right side of a 23-10 score.
Odachowski finished with 16 points, sophomore guard Bailey Tetro poured in 20 points, and the Raiders followed a historic shooting night in the tournament semifinals with another double-digit outing from beyond the arc. The girls buried 15 triples on Thursday and connected on 11 more Saturday to secure the team’s first county title since 2012.
“Any time you play in this gym (Tom Drake Coliseum), you worry about how your team will respond in shooting the ball on this floor that they are not familiar with, but our girls responded in a positive way,” said Aby. “They shot well the other night, and they turned around and shot really well tonight.”
After Odachowski rattled home two more 3-pointers in the second frame, Bailey Tetro punctuated a devastating quarter with a stop-and-pop from the elbow. Good Hope went to intermission with a 42-16 cushion.
Tetro opened up the third with a turnaround jumper and a reverse lay-in to stretch the deficit to 48-17.
Ivey Maddox (10), Rudi Derrick (seven), Renee McLeod (six), Seal (five), Heather Tetro (five) and Charly Johnson (four) also contributed offensively.
Ryleigh Jones, meanwhile, paced West Point with 17 points.
All-Tournament Team
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
Heather Tetro, Good Hope
Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond
Emma Garcia, Fairview
Summer Mendoza, West Point
Desire' Odachowski, Good Hope
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope
All-County Team
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope
Heather Tetro, Good Hope
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Summer Mendoza, West Point
Sadie Smith, Fairview
Emma Garcia, Fairview
Morgan Lindsay, Fairview
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond
Jolee McHan, Hanceville
Maggie Burks, Vinemont
Charlotte Cummings Memorial Scholarship
Morgan Lindsay, Fairview
Bill Shelton Award
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
