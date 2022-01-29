HANCEVILLE — Good Hope corralled its 25th win of the season on Saturday night, beating West Point 73-39 in the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.

“The Cullman County Tournament is a really big deal,” said Good Hope coach Justin Aby. “It’s a big deal to the fans, the players, the coaches — and it’s good to see this team’s hard work pay off.” 

The Raiders (25-3) stormed out to an early lead, popping back-to-back treys in the opening minute — one from Heather Tetro and the other from Kyndall Seal — and proceeded to score the first 11 points of the game. West Point (16-6) never threatened from there. 

Desire’ Odachowski provided a boost off the Good Hope bench, splashing her first of four 3-pointers as time expired on the first quarter. 

Good Hope went to the second period on the right side of a 23-10 score. 

Odachowski finished with 16 points, sophomore guard Bailey Tetro poured in 20 points, and the Raiders followed a historic shooting night in the tournament semifinals with another double-digit outing from beyond the arc. The girls buried 15 triples on Thursday and connected on 11 more Saturday to secure the team’s first county title since 2012.

“Any time you play in this gym (Tom Drake Coliseum), you worry about how your team will respond in shooting the ball on this floor that they are not familiar with, but our girls responded in a positive way,” said Aby. “They shot well the other night, and they turned around and shot really well tonight.”

After Odachowski rattled home two more 3-pointers in the second frame, Bailey Tetro punctuated a devastating quarter with a stop-and-pop from the elbow. Good Hope went to intermission with a 42-16 cushion. 

Tetro opened up the third with a turnaround jumper and a reverse lay-in to stretch the deficit to 48-17. 

Ivey Maddox (10), Rudi Derrick (seven), Renee McLeod (six), Seal (five), Heather Tetro (five) and Charly Johnson (four) also contributed offensively.

Ryleigh Jones, meanwhile, paced West Point with 17 points.

All-Tournament Team

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

Heather Tetro, Good Hope

Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond

Emma Garcia, Fairview

Summer Mendoza, West Point

Desire' Odachowski, Good Hope

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope

All-County Team

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope

Heather Tetro, Good Hope

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

Braelee Quinn, West Point

Summer Mendoza, West Point

Sadie Smith, Fairview

Emma Garcia, Fairview

Morgan Lindsay, Fairview

Ella Bruer, Cold Springs

Maddi Ham, Holly Pond

Jolee McHan, Hanceville

Maggie Burks, Vinemont

Charlotte Cummings Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Lindsay, Fairview

Bill Shelton Award

Ryleigh Jones, West Point

