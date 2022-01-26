HANCEVILLE — Holly Pond’s varsity girls came through at the free-throw line on Wednesday night, punching their ticket to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 43-34 win over Cold Springs.
The No. 5 Broncos (10-13) led 27-17 at halftime and 33-25 after three quarters.
Fourth-seeded Cold Springs, however, opened the final period with a 7-0 spurt to trim its deficit to one.
But Holly Pond was too tough from the charity stripe down the stretch, closing the contest on a 10-2 run to collect the opening-round victory.
The Broncos, who didn’t make a field goal in the second half, finished the game 20-of-28 at the free-throw line.
Top Scorers
Holly Pond: Kaylee Stallings (12), Maddi Ham (9), Kamryn Tankersley (9), Raeleigh Olinger (7)
Cold Springs: Ella Bruer (12), Malaya Taylor (10), Ciara Calvert (6)
Coach Speak
“It’s awesome to see them tonight step up at the free-throw line. We also shot the ball really well in the first half. But I’m really proud of the way they held their focus and did all the things we talked about in practice that we needed to do to beat Cold Springs tonight.” — Holly Pond’s Andrew Kelley
Up Next
Holly Pond will play No. 1 Good Hope on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
