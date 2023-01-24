HANCEVILLE — Fairview’s varsity girls pulled away in the second half of Tuesday’s game against Holly Pond, advancing to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 53-31 win inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
The No. 3 Lady Aggies (7-14) led just 20-17 at halftime but found a bit more offensive success early in the second half — the Purple and Gold knocked down four 3-pointers to help their cause — en route to building a 38-25 cushion against the sixth-seeded Lady Broncos heading into the fourth quarter.
Fairview continued to extend its lead from there.
Top Scorers
Fairview: Jayla Gorham (20), Ava Thomas (10), Darby Nichols (6)
Holly Pond: Kamryn Tankersley (11), Bai Widner (5), Maycie Black (5)
Coach Speak
“We’ve got some young girls. So, the main thing we had to do was just settle down. We let nerves get the best of us in the first half. At halftime, we took a deep breath and calmed down. After that, we focused on having fun and just playing basketball. That’s what we have to do. We have to get back to having fun. That’s going to help us.” — Justin Billings
Up Next
Fairview will play No. 2 Cold Springs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.