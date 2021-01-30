Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.