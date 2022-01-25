HANCEVILLE — Fairview’s varsity girls picked up a 46-28 win over Hanceville on Tuesday night, advancing to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 3 Aggies (16-9) proved too much defensively for the sixth-seeded Bulldogs, constructing a 28-11 lead at intermission and holding serve in the second half.
Fairview is the defending champion in the varsity girls division.
Top Scorers
Fairview: Emma Garcia (16), Morgan Lindsay (8)
Hanceville: Jolee McHan (12)
Coach Speak
"I think we came out with good energy and effort. We were locked in defensively. We played a really good first half, but we had some mistakes in the second half that we have to tighten up before Thursday.” — Fairview’s Justin Billings
Up Next
Fairview will play No. 2 West Point on Thursday at 8 p.m.
