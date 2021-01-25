HANCEVILLE — Cold Springs’ varsity girls took down Vinemont 60-35 on Monday night, garnering a spot in the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The third-seeded Lady Eagles (14-6) led by 17 points at halftime, but the No. 6 Red and White clawed back into it with a solid third quarter and trailed by just six with eight minutes remaining.
Cold Springs, though, put it together late and outscored Vinemont 21-2 in the final quarter to ultimately advance at Tom Drake Coliseum.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: Toni West (25), Lacey Rice (12), Brooke Crider (7)
Vinemont: Madysen Hacker (16), Maggie Burks (8), Berkley Gable (8)
Coach Speak: “If we aren’t making shots, we don’t like to play defense or rebound or anything. But we were able to keep our composure and say, ‘This is what we’ve got to do.’ They went out there and did it (in the fourth quarter). I think that comes from being a senior-laden team. We started hitting some shots and creating some turnovers.” — Cold Springs coach Tammy West
Up Next: Cold Springs will play No. 2 West Point in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
