HANCEVILLE — Cold Springs’ varsity girls got downright defensive Monday night, corralling a 52-23 win against Hanceville in the first round of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 2 Lady Eagles (22-1) forced numerous turnovers throughout the outing and made life difficult offensively for the seventh-seeded Lady Bulldogs inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
Although Cold Springs struggled at times to make shots, coach Tammy West’s team eventually pulled away in the second half — the Lady Eagles led just 22-7 at halftime — thanks to seven 3-pointers and continued strong play on the defensive end.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: Ella Dickerson (26), Maci Brown (11)
Hanceville: Aaliyah Twitty (8), Savana McAnnally (6)
Coach Speak
“That’s two games in a row that we haven’t been able to make shots. We hit in practice and hit in warmups. Then, we get out here and don’t make open shots. They’re playing hard, though, and that plays into it. And I thought we played good defense and got after it and made things happen.” — Tammy West
Up Next
Cold Springs will play No. 3 Fairview or No. 6 Holly Pond on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.