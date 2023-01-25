HANCEVILLE — Holly Pond’s varsity boys picked up a 61–49 win against Vinemont on Wednesday night, advancing to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 2 Broncos (21-4) trailed early but soon turned up their defense against the seventh-seeded Eagles that — coupled with solid 3-point shooting — allowed them to build a 30-19 halftime lead.
Holly Pond kept Vinemont at arm’s length during the second half — the Broncos went 12 for 13 at the free-throw line over the final 16 minutes to help that cause — and eventually punched its ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 2018.
Top Scorers
Holly Pond: Blake Rickard (15), Gunnar McBee (11), Kollin Brown (8), Christian Couch (8)
Vinemont: Isaiah Jones (17), Isaac Moody (16)
Coach Speak
“I told the guys if we come out and don’t make a bunch of shots early not to worry. Just keep guarding and don’t panic. Just guard and let the game come to us. I thought we did a good job of being patient tonight.” — Cory Glasscock
“Friday is going to be two tough teams that get after it and play hard for 32 minutes. I think we’re evenly matched. We’ll do the things we do, and they’ll do the things they do. It’s going to be whoever makes shots and plays well that comes out on top.” — Cory Glasscock
Up Next
Holly Pond will play No. 3 Hanceville on Friday at 6:30 p.m.