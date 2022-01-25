HANCEVILLE — Hanceville’s varsity boys dominated the second half on Tuesday night, securing a 61-45 victory against Holly Pond to advance to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 3 Bulldogs (15-7) led 22-21 at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 17-0 run to create separation.
Hanceville’s defense fueled that spurt, and the Purple and Gold eventually snapped a four-game losing skid.
Top Scorers
Hanceville: Brayden Harris (21), Zach Campbell (9), Braxton Broad (7)
Holly Pond: Blake Rickard (13), Kollin Brown (11)
Coach Speak
"We felt like we got good possessions in the first half but wouldn’t shoot it. We loosened up at halftime and had some guys willing to come out and pull the trigger. Tristan Herrera hit a big three. JT Davis hit a big three. Those are some guys we have to have extra buckets from. Zach (Campbell) and Brayden (Harris) are always going to give us what they give us but once those other guys got going, it got our offense flowing." — Hanceville’s Stephen Chandler
"Both teams are going to be tough (Cold Springs or Vinemont). It can be anybody on any given night this year, and that makes it fun. We've got to prepare for it." — Hanceville’s Stephen Chandler
Up Next
No. 3 Hanceville will play No. 2 Cold Springs or No. 7 Vinemont on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
