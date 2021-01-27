HANCEVILLE — Hanceville’s varsity boys squeaked past Vinemont 63-62 at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, advancing to the semifinals of the annual showdown following an opening-round matchup full of thrills.
The teams were tied at 41-all heading into the final stanza before Zach Campbell, Tristan Herrera and Braxton Broad each made 3-pointers as part of an 11-1 run early in the frame that provided the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (5-10) a comfortable cushion.
The No. 4 Eagles bounced back, though, hitting critical shots down the stretch and cutting their deficit to just three points with less than 10 seconds left in the contest.
Campbell, however, made it 63-59 with a free throw, ensuring a win for Hanceville despite Collin Teichmiller’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Top Scorers
Hanceville: Zach Campbell (24), Braxton Broad (11), Izayah Glenon (10), Tristan Herrera (9)
Vinemont: Collin Teichmiller (20), Ryan Stewart (13), Kix Johnson (11)
Coach Speak: "We finally found some rhythm on offense (in the fourth quarter). Zach had a really nice game getting us in good places, and Tristan knocked down some big shots. Vinemont did a really good job down the stretch hitting shots and putting pressure on us. We just have to do a better job at the free-throw line. I'm proud of my guys, and this will be a learning experience on closing out a game." — Hanceville coach Stephen Chandler
Up Next: Hanceville will play No. 1 Cold Springs in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
