HANCEVILLE — Hanceville’s varsity boys took care of business with ease on Tuesday night, coasting past Cold Springs 67-28 and into the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 3 Bulldogs (19-6) wasted no time exerting their will, allowing only three first-half field goals to the sixth-seeded Eagles and sinking eight 3-pointers en route to notching a 40-8 halftime lead.
Coach Stephen Chandler’s group continued its stellar play in the second half, closing out a team that had eliminated the Bulldogs in each of the past two county tournaments.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: John Mark Smith (12), Hank Harrison (7), Nic Fallin (7)
Hanceville: Brayden Harris (17), Braxton Broad (9), Noah Jones (7), Will Calvert (7)
Coach Speak
“It started for us tonight defensively. That’s what we want to do — play fast. We also shot the ball so well. If we did that every night, my job would be really easy. I have a huge amount of respect for (Cold Springs coach Tim) Willoughby and what they do. We came in knowing they’d be prepared, and that’s what we tried to do. My guys showed up, played hard and put them in tonight.” — Stephen Chandler
Up Next
Hanceville will play No. 2 Holly Pond or No. 7 Vinemont on Friday at 6:30 p.m.