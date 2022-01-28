HANCEVILLE — Tanner Malin notched a game-high 20 points, Colton Lindsey tossed in 14, and Good Hope’s varsity boys picked up a 60-51 win over Fairview in the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Friday night.
The No. 4 Raiders (17-9) led 32-21 at halftime — thanks in part to a solid second quarter from Jacob Haynes — and extended their cushion to 40-23 early in the third period.
The top-seeded Aggies, though, answered the body blow with one of their own, reeling off a 10-0 run to make it a seven-point game before Good Hope pushed the lead back to double digits (45-35) entering the fourth quarter following a quick five-point burst from Malin.
Coach Drew Adams’ team was able to hold serve over the final eight minutes, fending off a late Fairview charge with a handful of defensive stands to extend its winning streak to eight and advance to its fourth straight county championship game inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Tanner Malin (20), Colton Lindsey (14), Tyler Cone (7), Tucker Malin (7)
Fairview: Ethan Frasier (11), Landon Tweedie (10), Cylas Yarbrough (8), Kobe Payne (7)
Coach Speak
"Fairview was better than us the first five or six minutes of the game, and we were struggling to get good looks. But I’m incredibly proud of my three freshmen. We had three ninth-graders on the floor almost that entire second quarter, and they made some big shots — Tucker Malin, Tyler Cone, Jacob Haynes. They helped us grab the lead going into the second half.” — Good Hope coach Drew Adams
“We didn’t close out Monday or tonight the way we would have liked. But when you’re playing good basketball teams, they’re going to make it difficult on you to do that. We didn’t make free throws late, but I thought our guys really defended well and rebounded well down the stretch. I’ve got a ton of respect for Fairview. Sometimes, you just have to gut these games out.” — Good Hope coach Drew Adams
“We’re thankful to be here. We may win it, we may not — but we have a chance. All you can do is get to Saturday and see what happens. It’s always a lot of fun.” — Good Hope coach Drew Adams
Up Next
Good Hope will play No. 2 Cold Springs or No. 3 Hanceville on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Commented
