HANCEVILLE — Fairview’s varsity boys took it to a whole different level in the second half of Monday night’s 65-47 victory against West Point.
And now, the No. 4 Aggies are headed to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The teams played a competitive first half, with the fifth-seeded Warriors surging ahead late in the second quarter to take a 32-26 halftime lead.
It was all Fairview from there.
Coach Justin Balik’s squad dominated the final 16 minutes — both the rebounding and defense picked up significantly for the Aggies — outscoring West Point 39-15 to advance inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Top Scorers
Fairview: Cylas Yarbrough (21), Kobe Payne (19), Nic Gregory (8), Bryson Fletcher (7)
West Point: Jacob Harbison (13), Kolten Perry (12), Ashton Rodgers (11)
Coach Speak
“We were giving up second-chance points in the first half. They’re athletic and long. We had a bunch of not-clean rebounds … bobbling the ball and giving them second chances. We just had to sit down and guard. Then, our competitive spirit went to another level in the second half. We had to do it. It was a big-time response from our guys.” — Justin Balik
“Good Hope is super talented, and (coach) Drew (Adams) does a great job with them. But I think we’re tested. It’s been over a month since we last played, and we’ve gone out and played some tough competition. We’re a lot better. We’re going to keep competing. Good Hope will be tough, but we’re going to show up and give them our best shot.” — Justin Balik
Up Next
Fairview will play No. 1 Good Hope on Friday at 5 p.m.