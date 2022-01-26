HANCEVILLE — Cold Springs’ varsity boys opened their title defense on Wednesday night with a 55-38 victory against Vinemont at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The teams battled back and forth throughout, with the contest being tied at 28 midway through the third quarter.
That’s when No. 2 Cold Springs (16-7) cranked up its offensive efficiency and defensive intensity to rip off a decisive 27-10 run against the seventh-seeded Eagles.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: Brody Peppers (14), Tanner Kilgo (14), Seth Williams (14)
Vinemont: Kix Johnson (13), Toby Hill (10), Colby Miller (9)
Coach Speak
"They were playing really good defense, and they were playing pressure defense. Sometimes, you’re trying to run a pretty offense and make pretty cuts. But when a guy is all up in you, you’ve just got to try to go by him and beat him one-on-one. That happened a little bit late in the game. Vinemont, though — the first time we played them we were down six at the half. The next time we played them it was tied at the half. Tonight, we were up one. They just do a great job against us.” — Cold Springs’ Tim Willoughby
“I know that Hanceville has good guard play and that they’ve won a bunch of games. I’ll start looking at film.” — Cold Springs’ Tim Willioughby
Up Next
Cold Springs will play No. 3 Hanceville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
