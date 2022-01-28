HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity girls took down Fairview on Friday night, advancing to the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 51-33 win at Tom Drake Coliseum.

The No. 3 Warriors outpaced the second-seeded Aggies in the first 14 minutes — constructing a 28-20 lead at intermission — before pulling away with a dominant second-half performance on both ends of the floor.

Top Scorers

West Point: Camryn Faulkner (12), Patton Fell (12), Jaelyn Faulkner (8), Caitlee Simmons (8), Lela Fisher (7)

Fairview: Darby Nichols (16), Peyton Defoor (6), Kiley Stevens (6)

Up Next

West Point will play No. 1 Good Hope on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

