HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity girls took down Fairview on Friday night, advancing to the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 51-33 win at Tom Drake Coliseum.
The No. 3 Warriors outpaced the second-seeded Aggies in the first 14 minutes — constructing a 28-20 lead at intermission — before pulling away with a dominant second-half performance on both ends of the floor.
Top Scorers
West Point: Camryn Faulkner (12), Patton Fell (12), Jaelyn Faulkner (8), Caitlee Simmons (8), Lela Fisher (7)
Fairview: Darby Nichols (16), Peyton Defoor (6), Kiley Stevens (6)
Up Next
West Point will play No. 1 Good Hope on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
