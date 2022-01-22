WP/CS

West Point's Patton Fell shoots a 3-pointer.

 Jake Winfrey

HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity girls advanced to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 51-15 victory over Cold Springs on Saturday.

The No. 3 Warriors, who led 27-4 at halftime, controlled the matchup with the sixth-seeded Eagles from the tip, using their relentless defense to fuel their offense.

Top Scorers

West Point: Caitlee Simmons (11), Patton Fell (9), Marli Powell (7)

Cold Springs: Cheyanne Bishop (7)

Up Next

West Point will play No. 2 Fairview on Friday at 5 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you