HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity girls advanced to the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 51-15 victory over Cold Springs on Saturday.
The No. 3 Warriors, who led 27-4 at halftime, controlled the matchup with the sixth-seeded Eagles from the tip, using their relentless defense to fuel their offense.
Top Scorers
West Point: Caitlee Simmons (11), Patton Fell (9), Marli Powell (7)
Cold Springs: Cheyanne Bishop (7)
Up Next
West Point will play No. 2 Fairview on Friday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.