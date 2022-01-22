HANCEVILLE — Holly Pond’s junior varsity girls kicked off this year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 39-24 victory over Vinemont on Saturday.
The No. 4 Broncos led by five points (27-22) entering the fourth quarter but outscored the fifth-seeded Eagles 12-2 over the final eight minutes to put the game on ice.
Top Scorers
Holly Pond: Alana Phillips (8), Phoebe Jones (7), Emma Gurganus (7)
Vinemont: Madalyn Flanagan (6), Trinity Sartin (5), Emma Dortch (5)
Up Next
Holly Pond will play No. 1 Good Hope on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.