HANCEVILLE — Holly Pond’s junior varsity girls are headed to the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 35-26 semifinal win over Good Hope on Thursday night.
The No. 4 Lady Broncos registered the game’s first 14 points and held a 21-9 halftime advantage against the top-seeded Lady Raiders.
Thanks to a turnover-forcing defense, Holly Pond never allowed Good Hope to make any significant progress cutting into its deficit in the second half.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Arriana Rossie (9)
Holly Pond: Phoebe Jones (9), Abbey Jones (9), Alyssia Mitchell (8)
Up Next
Holly Pond will play No. 3 Fairview on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.