HANCEVILLE — Holly Pond’s junior varsity girls relied on their ferocious defense all week long.
So, naturally, the No. 4 Lady Broncos called upon that relentlessness one more time on Saturday — and now, they’re champions.
Alyssia Mitchell sank four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 14 points, the Green and White dazzled from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and Holly Pond defeated third-seeded Fairview 38-29 to win the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Broncos led 23-14 at the end of the third quarter and 32-18 midway through the final period before the Lady Aggies cut their deficit to 33-27 following a 9-1 run.
Holly Pond, though, put the game away from the charity stripe, where it sank 12-of-16 attempts in the final eight minutes, down the stretch.
Top Scorers
Fairview: Aynslie Holm (9), Peyton Defoor (9), Davi Stidham (4), Jaila Eckleberry (4), Stephanie Acklin (3)
Holly Pond: Alyssia Mitchell (14), Phoebe Jones (10), Presli Carr (9), Blakely Baggett (5)
Coach Speak
“Our girls work really hard on defense to be where they’re supposed to be and do what they’re supposed to do. We couldn’t be more proud of them for that. That defense, that hustle, that intensity makes up for so many mistakes. Again, we’re just proud of them for that. It really put us on top in this tournament.” — Rachel Daugherty
Player Speak
“I’m super excited. Not only for me but for the team, too. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come. We had to play three games just to get here. We weren’t at the top at the very beginning, so we had to work our way here and make the best of it. We had to play good defense and work the ball around to get good shots on offense.” — Alyssia Mitchell
Final Record
Fairview: 11-5
Holly Pond: 14-5
All-Tournament Team
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs
Aynslie Holm, Fairview
Davi Stidham, Fairview
Arriana Rossie, Good Hope
Blakely Baggett, Holly Pond
Phoebe Jones, Holly Pond
Alyssia Mitchell, Holly Pond