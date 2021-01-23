WEST POINT — Holly Pond’s junior varsity girls made a few plays down the stretch and pulled out a 25-21 victory against West Point at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
The No. 5 Lady Broncos trailed 10-3 after the first quarter but fought back and tied the game at 17 entering the fourth quarter.
Holly Pond held a 23-21 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the clash before a pair of free throws by Samantha Giles made it a two-score contest. The Lady Broncos then came up with a stop on the next possession to officially seal the deal and eliminate the No. 4 Lady Warriors.
Top Scorers
Holly Pond: Lauryn Hoffman (12), Samantha Giles (5)
West Point: Hallie Wheeler (9)
Coach Speak: “I’m proud of those girls for how they played. They played tough and smart. They’ve been working hard all season, and they earned that win.” — Holly Pond coach Rachel Daugherty
Up Next: Holly Pond will play No. 1 Good Hope next Tuesday at 4 p.m. The game will be contested at Holly Pond High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.